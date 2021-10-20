FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central was finally able to get over the Providence hurdle Saturday night.
The Highlanders’ 25-20, 20-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-11 win over the Pioneers in the Class 4A Providence Sectional final not only ended a nine-year, 13-match losing streak to PHS, it also gave Floyd its first title in five years.
The building of a championship team took awhile for long-time Highlanders head coach Bart Powell, whose team had been eliminated in the previous four postseasons by the Pioneers since capturing its last sectional title in 2016.
“We’ve been down the last couple of years and a lot of that is my fault. I thought I was going to retire and I stopped training. And then they asked me to come back, and obviously I’m thrilled that I did,” said Powell, whose team will play in the Bloomington North Regional this Saturday.
Powell has built a team, that while relatively young, is now battle-tested.
The Highlanders are led by their deep and formidable frontline. It includes 6-foot sophomore middle blocker Jenna Heidbreder (165 kills this season), 5-10 junior outside hitter Kylie Minnis (150 kills), 5-10 senior outside hitter Natalie Lostutter (256 kills), 5-10 junior outside hitter Caroline Hilbrich (295 kills), 5-10 senior middle blocker Kaylee Hunt (203 kills) and 6-2 junior middle blocker Callie Celichowski (151 kills). All of them contributed to Floyd’s sectional success.
“We have six kids who can put the ball away,” Powell said.
That sextet also has the help of junior setters Mandy Hess (556 assists) and Emily Cook (379 assists), who combined for 55 assists in the sectional final.
Service aces — sometimes the key to a momentum swing — are part of the Highlanders’ offensive success as well. Hunt and Hilbrich have 41 apiece while junior Kasey Quenichet has 38.
Defensively, the Highlanders are skilled as well.
Hunt tops the team with 65 total blocks while Celichowski has 56 and Heidbreder 40.
In the back row, junior Laken Wenning leads the way with 380 digs. Hilbrich (301), Quenichet (232), Hess (217) and senior Keegan Kaiser (178) round out the top five.
Numbers aside, Lostutter, Kaiser and Hunt also bring some much-needed experience to the team.
“Natalie Lostutter, Keegan Kaiser and Kaylee Hunt are seniors and they mean a lot to this program. I’m just thrilled for them,” Powell said.
Saturday night was Floyd’s third appearance in the sectional title tilt in four years. The Highlanders were swept by the Pioneers in the championship in 2018 and last year, which ended the Highlanders’ 21-13 campaign.
With many of the players from that team back, Floyd won its first five matches of this season before a difficult stretch that included losses to 4A No. 2 Hamilton Southeastern, Seymour, 4A No. 13 Carmel, nationally-ranked Louisville Assumption, Martinsville, Avon, Louisville DuPont Manual and ended with a four-set setback to Providence.
“We were playing well, but not knowing how to win,” said Powell, whose team was 7-8 following the home loss to the Pioneers.
The Highlanders hit their stride at the end of the regular season, which they closed with six consecutive wins. The final four came at the Carmel Invitational.
“The last weekend we turned it around,” Powell said. “We went to the Carmel tournament and beat Mt. Vernon, who was ranked fourth at the time and is a very good program.”
In that match, Floyd lost the first set before rallying to take the second. The Highlanders then fell behind in the final set before battling back to win.
“We were down 10-5 in the third set and came back and won. You could see the energy coming back, they started believing they could do things,” Powell said.
Floyd followed that up with sweeps of Jeffersonville and Jennings County in its first two sectional matches before rallying from a 2-1 deficit to top Providence in the final.
“We’re playing our best volleyball of the season right now. They’ve done the little things; it’s just the mentality,” Powell said. “They’re one cohesive group. Everyone is playing for everybody, that wasn’t the case at the beginning of the season. The mentality has changed. Now we believe we can do it. You’ve got to know how to win.”
Floyd Central (22-11) will face No. 9 Castle (29-2) at 11 a.m. Saturday in the first semifinal of the regional.
“We played Castle earlier in the year and it was a three-set loss (Sept. 18 in New Albany’s Ultra Ankle Invitational). They’re very good, they’ve only lost twice all year. We’re playing better now than we were when we played them,” Powell said. “I coach to peak at this time.”
Beat Castle and next up for the Highlanders will be the winner between Center Grove (22-9) and 10th-ranked Columbus East (27-4) at 7 p.m. Saturday night in the regional final.
But win or lose, there’s no talk of Powell retiring any time soon. He has some nice talent returning and a team that now knows how to win.
“I’ll be back,” he said with a smile.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.