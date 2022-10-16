HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Floyd wins 2nd straight sectional title

JEFFERSONVILLE — Sixth-ranked Floyd Central survived a tough first set against No. 9 Seymour, then took control on its way to a 27-25, 25-16, 26-24 win over the Owls in the Class 4A Jeffersonville Sectional final Saturday night.
Senior standout Caroline Hilbrich had 18 kills and 14 digs to lead the Highlanders to their second straight sectional title and the 21st in program history.
Floyd (28-6), which has won 17 straight, will face Center Grove (19-15) at 11 a.m. this Saturday morning in the first semifinal of the Bloomington North Regional. Columbus East (20-12) will take on No. 10 Castle (31-4) at around 1 p.m. in the second semi. The final is scheduled for 7 p.m. that night.
In the sectional final against the Owls (28-5), who were seeking their first sectional championship since 2012, the Highlanders trailed 24-23 in the pivotal first set before reeling off the last three points.
“In the first set of a championship whoever wins that set has got a lot of momentum. Luckily, we won that first set,” Floyd Central coach Bart Powell said. “You could tell it took a lot out of Seymour. We led by four or five most of the way, and they were playing from behind. So yeah, that was huge.”
The Highlanders convincingly won the second set by nine points.
“(Seymour) lost that first set and they weren’t in the right frame of mind, and that happens,” Powell said.
Whenever Floyd needed a big hit on the front line, it seemed Hilbrich delivered it.
“She’s a four-year starter for me,” Powell said. “She’s second in all-time kills at Floyd Central and that’s lot of kills against a lot of really great players. ... She didn’t feel any pressure tonight."
“I felt a little pressure, but I don’t show it,” Hilbrich said. “When you make a mistake, forget about it, move on and make the next kill.”
The 5-foot-10 outside hitter/defensive specialist said she knew the final would be a tough match, especially considering the Highlanders swept the Owls — who were led by 6-2 senior outside hitter Olivia Fish, who has committed to Wake Forest — twice during the regular season.
“They have seniors too, and they have a great player,” Hilbrich said. “We knew they would come out fighting.”
Hilbrich, meanwhile, said she’ll likely play college volleyball at Bellarmine University. The Knights have offered a scholarship.
“It’s a great school,” she said.
Also for Floyd, senior Kylie Minnis contributed 14 kills while junior Jenna Heidbreder added seven.
Defensively, Mandy Hess recorded 17 digs while setter Carly Fonda tallied 10.
In the third set the Highlanders again trailed late, this time 22-20, when Powell asked for a timeout.
“We’ve been down 22-20 several times this year,” the coach said. “I just called a play and we tried to settle them down a little bit. We just came in (the huddle) with a smile on our face.”
Floyd Central reeled off the next four points to clinch the championship.
The Highlanders and Owls advanced to the final thanks to semifinal wins earlier in the day.
In the first semi, Fish (11) and classmate Cali Cummings (10) combined for 21 kills to lead Seymour to a 25-22, 25-9, 25-11 sweep of the host Red Devils (10-21).
In the second semi, Floyd outlasted rival New Albany 25-22, 25-10, 20-25, 25-12. It was the Highlanders' third victory of the season over the Bulldogs (18-13).
CLASS 4A JEFFERSONVILLE SECTIONAL
At Johnson Arena
Saturday's semifinals
SEYMOUR 3, JEFFERSONVILLE 0
Seymour 25 25 25
Jeffersonville 22 9 11
FLOYD CENTRAL 3, NEW ALBANY 1
New Albany 22 10 25 12
Floyd Central 25 25 20 25
Saturday night's final
FLOYD CENTRAL 3, SEYMOUR 0
Floyd Central 27 25 26
Seymour 25 16 24