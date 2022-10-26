HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Fonda helps Highlanders into semistate

FLOYDS KNOBS — Carly Fonda was on the cusp of becoming Floyd Central’s full-time setter, as a freshman, last September.
But then, late in the second set of a sweep of Louisville’s Presentation Academy, Fonda crumpled to the floor after dislocating her left knee cap.
“I took one step during a middle attack and it popped out of place,” the sophomore recalled earlier this week. “Luckily whenever I hit the floor it popped back in.”
The injury, however, would sideline her for the next six weeks. That meant she had to watch from the bench as the Highlanders outlasted Providence in five sets for their first sectional title in five years, then were swept by Castle in the regional semifinals one week later.
“It was kind of hard knowing that I was going to get the chance, but I could not fulfill it at that point,” said Fonda, whose team will face No. 2 Yorktown at around 5:30 p.m. this Saturday in the Class 4A semistate match at Columbus East.
On top of that, she said, the rehab from the injury wasn’t painless.
“It was a tough recovery and a tough injury,” Fonda remembered. “It wasn’t the best time, but we got through it. ... I’ve been through worse.”
You see, Fonda’s season-ending injury was nothing compared to the life-threatening experience she had on Jan. 6, 2018.
That day Fonda, then 11, was playing a travel basketball game on Joe Hinton Court when her heart stopped.
“I sat down on the bench because I was feeling weary. Then I got put back in (the game) and then took myself out again. Then everything went black,” she recalled. “I went into cardiac arrest.”
While a nurse came out of the stands to tend to her, a firefighter ran to get the AED (automated external defibrillator) right outside the gym doors. The medical device was used to shock Fonda back to life.
She was then transported to Norton’s Children’s Hospital, where it was discovered that Fonda had a congenital heart defect called AAOCA (Anomalous Aortic Origin of a Coronary Artery). Six days later, she had open-heart surgery.
“They fixed my coronary artery and deroofed it and put it back in in the path that it was supposed to be in,” Fonda, now 16, said.
She spent the next six months recovering before returning to sports. Then one year after her heart stopped, Fonda played her first basketball game.
Given her healing history it was no surprise then that Fonda’s patella injury didn’t sideline her for long. She was back playing basketball by last December, then moved right into club volleyball after that to begin preparing for this season.
“We had her in there (at setter) last year and played some of our best volleyball when she as in there. Then, she blew her knee out a week and a half before the sectional,” Floyd Central head coach Bart Powell recalled. “Now would we have beaten Providence with Carly setting? I’m not sure we would’ve, because she might’ve been peeing down her leg because she would’ve been a nervous wreck. But she had some time to soak it in. After she got hurt she was with me all the time and we were talking about stuff. She’s pretty mentally tough.
“She’s young, but she’s so good — so, so good. She wants to be good and she works really hard at it.”
Powell learned that a few years ago when he first began working with Fonda.
“When I started coaching her in eighth grade, it was general training, and she was bringing up all of these college setters’ names,” Powell remembered earlier this week. “And I’d say, ‘How do you know her?’ And she said, ‘I watch her play.’ She would literally watch college matches in bed at night watching what these great college setters do. That’s what she wants to be, and she’s going to be, there’s no doubt in mind.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to coach two All-American setters, high school All-Americans, Melanie Stutsman Hussung and Remi Bowman. Melanie was actually an All-American in college as well, and she’s on that path, without question.”
Still Fonda was nervous heading into this season.
“It was difficult, but I felt ready because the girls were just so welcoming,” she said. “I went to Purdue camp with them and we worked really well together and I started getting more comfortable setting them and we were able to communicate and stuff like that. They were helpful, and then the coaches were obviously helpful too.”
Seniors Mandy Hess and Emily Cook, who were the team’s co-setters much of last season, helped ease Fonda’s transition. While Hess moved into the libero position this year, Cook accepted a reserve role as a defensive specialist and mentor to Fonda.
“Emily knew coming into this year (Carly would start),” Powell said. “For a senior to say, ‘Coach, Carly needs to set.’ She’s my MVP for that. ... She’s pretty much given up a spot for Carly and been 100 percent supportive every day in practice. She’s always with her in practice every day, setting balls with her. She’s her biggest fan, and that says a lot about Emily.”
“Emily has taught me so much stuff,” Fonda added. “I’ve looked up to her for two years now and I’ve learned a lot off of her. ... I’ve been comfortable taking on this role and I just wanted to be able to fill her shoes and Mandy’s shoes, obviously. I was very excited. It was a tough transition, but I’m really glad and I think it’s really working out for the best. Emily was the best trying to help me through it.”
“At the end of the day it’s what’s best for the team and I just want us to win as a whole. Whatever my role is, is what my role is,” Cook said. “(Carly’s) just an amazing player, the way she thinks to run an offense and utilize our hitters.”
Fonda has backed up that praise this season. In addition to dishing out a team-high 976 assists, she ranks third on the squad in digs (261) and service aces (35) as well as fifth in total blocks (37) and sixth in kills (127).
“Obviously last year my season was cut short due to an injury, and so the girls accepted me back after that,” Fonda said. “I’ve stayed after and I’ve worked with the girls to get the timing right. They have accepted me just trying to help them be able to get the set that they like. They’re so welcoming. They understand the mistakes I make and I understand the mistakes that they make, but we help each other and we support each other through that.”
The sixth-ranked Highlanders were in full support of each other in last Saturday night’s 31-29, 29-31, 25-20, 25-21 win over No. 10 Castle in the Bloomington North Regional.
“It was just a great experience, but it was exhausting and it was mentally-challenging,” Fonda said after dishing out 62 assists in the victory. “But we really just fell back and trusted each other and just used each other for support to get through those times. We just really trust each other’s abilities to play together and that helped us win.”
Fonda and the Highlanders are hoping for a similar result this Saturday against the second-ranked Tigers.
“I think we’re going to have to work hard once again,” Fonda said following Tuesday’s practice. “It’s going to be rough, we all know it’s going to be a tough game, but we’ve got to trust each other. It’s a great experience and I’m so glad that we get to be a part of the Final Four. I think Yorktown is really good, but I think we can do this. I think that if we just continue working hard these next practices throughout the week, and just help and support each other, we have a really good chance.”