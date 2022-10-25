HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Highlanders outduel Knights for regional title

BLOOMINGTON — Floyd Central couldn’t, and wouldn’t, be denied Saturday night.
The sixth-ranked Highlanders outlasted No. 10 Castle 31-29, 29-31, 25-20, 25-21 in the Class 4A Bloomington North Regional final.
“We all had the winning mentality,” Floyd Central senior outside hitter/defensive specialist Caroline Hilbrich said. “We knew we had to put everything we had out on the floor and that’s exactly what happened. The outcome was great.”
“I’m so proud of my teammates, everybody was giving all of their effort,” fellow senior outside hitter Kylie Minnis added.
The Highlanders (30-6), who have won 19 matches in a row, will next face No. 2 Yorktown (33-2) at 5:30 p.m. this Saturday in a semistate match at Columbus East.
Floyd Central’s 10th regional title, and first since 2016, didn’t come easily.
First, the Highlanders swept Center Grove 25-20, 25-21, 25-20 in Saturday’s opening regional semifinal. Then, they had to hold off a determined effort by the Knights that night.
“We knew that we were going to be in the middle of a dogfight,” said Floyd Central head coach Bart Powell, whose team was swept by Castle in last year’s regional semifinals but had returned the favor twice during the regular season. “I think my kids underestimated them a little bit to start, and then we had to push the pedal down all night.
“That may be as good as we’ve played all year. The seniors were fighting for everything. We probably made six or seven scrappy plays that no way should that ball have gotten up, and it got up.”
In the first set, Castle ran out to a 6-1 lead and pushed it to 15-8 before Powell took a timeout.
“Believe it or not one of our strengths is we never give up and we come back,” Hilbrich said. “We went into the huddle and we told each other, we were like, ‘Let’s turn it up a notch. Let’s do this and let’s win this set.’ We all had that winning mentality and we gave it everything we had.”
The Highlanders responded by reeling off nine of the next 11 points to tie it up at 17-all. It was tied 11 more times, finally at 29 apiece, before Minnis rattled off back-to-back kills to clinch the set for Floyd.
It was a busy night for Minnis, who pulled double duty as she subbed for classmate Laken Wenning in the back row. The defensive specialist, who played in the Highlanders’ semifinal victory, missed the final to attend her sister’s wedding.
“Kylie Minnis played that spot one time all year and she went in there and she made two great digs in that first set that got us over the hump,” Powell said. “My assistant coaches kept saying, ‘She’s wearing out coach, she’s wearing out.’ But Kylie Minnis wanted to win.”
“I was a little nervous to play over Laken, because she does so well at her job,” Minnis added. “I was like, ‘We can’t lose tonight. I have to play for Laken.’ Everything that I did in the back row I dedicate to Laken. She’s my star.”
The second set was almost identical to the first, aside from the end result. It was tied 15 times, finally again at 29. This time, though, it was Castle that tallied the final two points to claim victory.
In the third set, Floyd Central opened up an early 11-6 before the Knights reeled off six straight to take the lead. The Highlanders answered again, tying it at 14, 15, 16 and 17 before they scored three straight to go ahead. They maintained that advantage and clinched the set a short time later on an ace by junior Ella Davidson.
To no one’s surprise, the fourth set was nip-and-tuck as well. It was deadlocked at 17 until Callie Jo Celichowski’s kill put the Highlanders ahead to stay. Shortly thereafter back-to-back kills by Hilbrich, followed by one by Jenna Heidbreder, pushed Floyd’s lead to 22-17.
Castle cut it to 23-20 late before Minnis’ tip put the Highlanders up four. The Knights scored the next point, however their ensuing serve went long to end the match — and set off Floyd Central’s celebration.
“This is the best feeling in the world,” Hilbrich said. “That match was crazy — two sets going up into the 30s. I’ve never played a volleyball game where a set’s gone into a 30 and the fact that it happened in both (of the first two) sets is crazy.”
Hilbrich, one of three Highlanders to finish with a double-double, finished with 17 kills and 24 digs. Minnis, meanwhile, tallied a team-high 20 kills and 23 digs.
“Kylie kicked it up a whole nother notch,” Hilbrich said. “She knew that she had to play a big role tonight because we were missing one of our key back-row players, but Kylie stepped it up. We all knew we had to step it up another notch because Laken was missing and that’s exactly what happened.”
Wenning was there, via a FaceTime call, for the post-match celebration.
“We told her before the game, we said, ‘That game is not the last time we’re going to be playing with you,’” Hilbrich recalled. “We told her, we said ‘We are going to work our butts off and we’re going to be playing in semistate. We’re not going to let that be the last time we are playing with you.’ And we lived up to that.”
Heidbreder added 16 kills and a team-best six total blocks for Floyd while senior Mandy Hess led the defensive effort with 30 digs. Sophomore setter Carly Fonda also finished with a double-double, recording 62 assists and 13 digs.
Next up for Floyd Central is five-time state champion Yorktown, which won its last title two years ago.
“I’ve never seen Yorktown play, so I’m going to have to watch some of their videos, but we can win, there’s no doubt that we can win,” Minnis said. “We’re just such a good team, if we play like we did (Saturday) night there’s no team that can beat us.”
.
CLASS 4A BLOOMINGTON NORTH REGIONAL
Saturday at The Cougar Den
Semifinals
FLOYD CENTRAL 3, CENTER GROVE 0
Floyd Central 25 25 25
Center Grove 20 21 20
CASTLE 3, COLUMBUS EAST 0
Col. East 20 16 15
Castle 25 25 25
Final
FLOYD CENTRAL 3, CASTLE 1
Floyd Central 31 29 25 25
Castle 29 31 20 21
FC STATISTICS
Kills: Kylie Minnis 20, Caroline Hilbrich 17, Jenna Heidbreder 16, Callie Jo Celichowski 8, Nora Gibson 6, Carly Fonda 4.
Assists: Fonda 62, Mandy Hess 8.
Aces: Fonda 3, Ella Davidson 1.
B Hess 30, Hilbrich 24, Minnis 23, Fonda 13, Davidson 10, Heidbreder 7, Gibson 6, Emily Cook 4, Celichowski 1.
B Heidbreder 6, Gibson 5, Minnis 2, Celichowski 1, Hilbrich 1.