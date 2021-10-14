HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Highlanders, Pioneers advance to semis

Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 78F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.