HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Highlanders, Pioneers advance to semis

CLARKSVILLE — Providence and Floyd Central both won their way into the sectional semifinals Thursday night.
The host Pioneers were tested by a very good Seymour team and came out on top with a 25-16, 25-22, 23-25, 25-17 triumph while the Highlanders swept Jeffersonville 25-15, 25-13, 25-18 in the first round of the Class 4A Providence Sectional.
Floyd (20-11) will face Jennings County (16-13) at 11 a.m. Saturday in the first semi, followed by the Pioneers (19-8) against New Albany (18-12) in the second. The sectional final is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday night.
HIGHLANDERS DOWN DEVILS
The Red Devils, a better team than their record indicated, stayed with the Highlanders early in the first set of Thursday night’s first match.
Jeff led until an ace by Floyd Central junior Emily Cook tied it at 4. Another Cook ace moments later made it 6-4 and the Highlanders led the rest of the set.
Jeffersonville (11-19) kept it close, only trailing 10-9 midway through the set. It was 16-12 after a kill by Red Devils senior middle hitter Taylor Shelton. Floyd Central, though, closed out the set on a 9-3 run to win by 10.
“You’ve got to be ready for that first match,” Floyd head coach Bart Powell said. “We got everyone involved in the offense.”
The second set was all Highlanders.
A 4-0 lead swelled to a 9-1 margin before the Red Devils could mount a response. A kill by junior outside hitter Kylie Minnis made it 18-3 Floyd. Jeff fought back to get within 22-9 before a pair of kills by senior outside hitter Natalie Lostutter helped the Highlanders close out the 12-point triumph.
Facing the end of their season, the Red Devils came out swinging in the third set. A kill by senior outside hitter Olivia Shelton put Jeff on top 9-7 early. However, that was the high point for Jeff.
A 7-0 run by Floyd Central put the Highlanders on top 14-9. Kills by junior outside hitter Caroline Hilbrich and 6-foot-1 junior middle blocker Callie Celichowski kept the Red Devils at bay and helped the Highlanders take a 21-16 lead on the way to a seven-point win, and the match.
“People know they’ll get a good match out of us,” Jeff head coach Wes Briscoe said. “The biggest thing is the belief that we belong. It came down to a few plays we didn’t make.”
PIONEERS OUST OWLS
The Owls (26-5) entered riding a 17-game winning streak, but they ran into a buzzsaw in the first set.
It was tied at 7-all when the Pioneers made their move.
Aces by juniors Taylor Bansbach and Grace Purichia helped ignite a Providence surge. Kills by sophomore Makenzie Wagner and freshman Abby Julius pushed the Pioneers to a 19-12 lead. It was 20-14 when three kills by Purichia fueled Providence to a nine-point win.
That was it for the domination of the Owls, though. From that moment on, every point was earned.
Seymour junior Olivia Fish, a 6-1 outside hitter and Wake Forest commit, started to make life difficult for the Pioneers. She and the Providence frontline battled for much of the second set. It was 15-all when Fish rotated off the frontline. It was then that the Pioneers pounced.
“We have so much respect for Olivia Fish, she’s tremendous. She does so much for them,” Providence coach Terri Purichia said. “There were times we didn’t have an answer for her and we didn’t feel like we could stop her, we just tried to contain her.”
A pair of kills by sophomore outside hitter Lilly Tappel helped Providence to a 17-15 lead before the Owls answered and tied it up at 18 and 20. A kill by freshman outside hitter Maddie Dotson and an ace by Purichia put the Pioneers up 22-20. Shortly thereafter, kills by Tappel and Wagner iced the three-point triumph.
Seeking the sweep, the Pioneers faltered in the third set, falling behind 6-1 and 10-5 early. Providence fought back, but each time the Pioneers got close Fish had a kill to keep the Owls in front. Trailing 24-19, Providence made one last push and scored four straight points to get within one. It wasn’t enough, though. The Owls won the next point to take the third set by two.
“We couldn’t have gotten a tougher draw. All of our focus has been on Seymour,” said coach Purichia. “We had a week to prepare for them.”
That preparation paid off in the fourth set.
After trailing for much of the third set, the Pioneers flipped the script in the fourth. It was 4-4 when an ace by sophomore Nicole Stratford and a pair of kills by Wagner put the Pioneers on top 7-4. They were able to maintain that breathing room for the rest of the set.
A kill by Fish pulled the Owls to within three (16-13) before Tappel answered with a pair of kills to push the lead to five.
Seymour made one last push, cutting it to 20-17. However, kills by Wagner and Purichia pushed the Providence lead to 23-17. Freshman Brooklyn Borden then closed out the match with a pair of aces.
Wagner finished with 20 kills and Tappel had 19 to pace the Pioneers’ frontline.
“Makenzie Wagner played out of her mind and Lilly Tappel was phenomenal,” said Coach Purichia, who also pointed to the backline defense that kept Fish and the Owls in check.
Grace Purichia was part of a strong defensive effort with 18 digs, she stuffed the stat sheet with five aces and 47 assists to go along with 10 kills. Stratford finished with six aces.
.
CLASS 4A PROVIDENCE SECTIONAL
Thursday’s first-round matches
FLOYD CENTRAL 3, JEFFERSONVILLE 0
Jeffersonville 15 13 18
Floyd Central 25 25 25
STAT LEADERS
Jeff: Kills — Mays 7. Digs: Stefan 9. Assists: Dues 15.
Floyd Central: Kills – Lostutter 8, Hilbrich 7. Digs: Kaiser 9, Cook 7. Assists: Hess 16. Blocks: Celichowski 5.
.
PROVIDENCE 3, SEYMOUR 1
Seymour 16 22 25 17
Providence 25 25 23 25
STAT LEADERS
Providence: Kills – Wagner 20, Tappel 19, G. Purichia 10. Digs – G. Purichia 18, Stratford 9. Assists – G. Purichia 47. Aces – Stratford 6, G. Purichia 5.