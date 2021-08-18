CLARKSVILLE — A young Providence squad — the youngest in long-time coach Terri Purichia’s tenure — took its lumps, but also showed some solid signs for the future Wednesday night.
Louisville’s Mercy Academy, one of the top teams across the river, swept the Pioneers 25-11, 25-18, 25-20 in Providence’s home opener at the Larkin Center.
The Jaguars jumped on the Pioneers early, rolling to a 14-point victory in the first set.
“I learned that they responded. We were really rattled in that first set; we had a big crowd and a big opponent,” said Purichia, whose team is ranked No. 6 in Class 4A. “That first set was no indication of what our team is like. We did some good things and we never gave up. We just need to get more consistent.”
Led by sophomores Makenzie Wagner and Nicole Stratford and junior Grace Purichia, the Pioneers made it tough on Mercy in the second set. Providence turned an 8-7 lead into a five-point margin (13-8).
Mercy, however, fought back. The Jaguars rallied to tie it up at 15 and 17 before going on a four-point run to take control en route to a seven-point triumph.
“Winning is a learned attitude, they don’t understand that just yet,” Coach Purichia said of her young team. “I’ve never had a team with no seniors, and we have only two juniors.”
Providence’s youngsters showed some growth in the third set.
“We could see them blossoming a little bit,” Purichia said.
Led by Stratford, an outside hitter, the Pioneers got on top early and held a 12-8 lead midway through. A kill by sophomore outside hitter Lilly Tappel put Providence on top and it looked as if the Pioneers might extend the match.
More-experienced Mercy showed its mettle, though, trimming Providence’s lead to 19-18. The Jaguars then closed out the match with a 6-2 surge.
“They didn’t quit,” Purichia said of her team. “Right now we’re just learning how to compete at a very high level 100 percent of the time. We need to get more disciplined, but I’m thrilled with how they’re playing, how they competed.”
“I love this team, I love what they bring. They’re going to get stronger,” she added, noting that even some of her best Providence teams didn’t beat Mercy.
Purichia has her team playing its usual difficult schedule. The Pioneers topped Class A No. 2 Trinity Lutheran in four sets Tuesday night before hosting the Jaguars, last year’s state runner-up that is ranked No. 2 in Kentucky in the preseason coaches’ poll.
In spite of the sweep, the opponent was impressed.
“Obviously they’re very young, but for young kids they did some very smart things. They saw what gave us trouble and took advantage of that,” Mercy coach Connie Hulsmeyer said. “I think they have a ton of potential. They grew a lot tonight, they played with confidence.”
It doesn’t get any easier for Providence over the next two weeks. The Pioneers travel to Carmel on Saturday before facing Brownstown Central and two more of Kentucky’s top teams in Assumption and Louisville Male. Purichia wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I feel like with us having to play in 4A we have to play these kind of teams to get prepared for that,” she said. “They deserve to have the best competition.”
.
MERCY ACADEMY 3, PROVIDENCE 0
Mercy Academy 25 25 25
Providence 11 18 20
PHS LEADERS
Kills: Makenzie Wagner 9, Lilly Tappel 9, Grace Purichia 6, Nicole Stratford 5.
Blocks: Lilly Kaiser 2.
Assists: Purichia 15.
Aces: Wagner 2.
Digs: Taylor Bansbach 13, Tappel 12, Purichia 11, Stratford 8.
JV: Providence 25-19, 25-20.
Freshmen: Mercy 25-17, 25-12.
