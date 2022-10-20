HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Juniors help lead the way for Pioneers

CLARKSVILLE — Providence’s nine juniors are never afraid to break into song, or show off their dance moves.
“They’re so goofy,” Pioneers head coach Terri Purichia said earlier this week. “That’s their personality. They love to sing, they love to dance and joke.”
They also love to bump, set and spike.
And this nonet (yes, nonet) — which is comprised of outside hitter/middle hitter Lilly Tappel, defensive specialist Ella Baldwin, middle hitter Lilly Kaiser, outside hitter Makenzie Wagner, outside hitter/defensive specialist Nicole Stratford, defensive specialist Anna Rodewig, defensive specialist/setter Reese Carver, defensive specialist Camila Adams and middle hitter/outside hitter Avery Drury — is a big reason why Class 3A No. 1 Providence will play in Saturday’s Corydon Central Regional.
“They’re very talented, they work hard and they’re super-great kids,” Purichia said. “They’re all not only good athletes, but they’re really good in the classroom too. It’s just a really strong group of kids.”
“The junior class is definitely a big class, but we’re all really supportive of each other and we all love each other,” Adams added after Monday’s practice. “Even though there’s a lot of us, we still help our seniors lead and it’s good that we’re (a) big (group). There’s only two seniors, so definitely the leadership falls on the juniors sometimes and I feel like we’re all really good about talking each other up and making sure a lot of our sophomores and freshmen are doing what they need to do.”
The top-ranked Pioneers (27-6) will face No. 5 Barr-Reeve (33-1) at around 1 p.m. Saturday in the second semifinal at Corydon Central. Seventh-ranked Greensburg (33-0) will take on Evansville Memorial (16-8) at 11 a.m. in the first semi. The final is scheduled for 7 p.m. that night.
“We definitely have respect for the teams ahead, but we’re still hungry to win,” Adams said. “We don’t want to be done at sectionals, we want to move on and definitely make it to where we can have a lengthy postseason.”
Two years ago, when only Tappel and Kaiser saw significant playing time as freshmen, Providence made it to the 4A semistate.
Last year, though, rival Floyd Central outlasted the Pioneers in five sets to win the 4A Providence Sectional final and end their run of 10 straight titles. Many of the Pioneer nine were key contributors on that team, which featured no seniors.
“They’ve been getting varsity minutes since their sophomore year, so I think that has made a really big difference in what they’re able to do,” said Purichia, whose team dropped back down to 3A this season.
What they did during the regular season was lose only six matches — five to 4A teams and one to nationally-ranked Louisville Assumption.
Heading into the regional, Wagner tops the team in kills (211) while Tappel is second (201) and Kaiser is fourth (160).
Tappel is also second in aces (48) while Baldwin and Kaiser are tied for third (34 apiece).
Kaiser leads the way in solo blocks (21) and total blocks (62) while Wagner is second in total blocks (46).
Adams ranks second in digs (249) while Tappel is third (226), Stratford fifth (110), Baldwin sixth (99) and Carver seventh (68).
“We need’em for different things, because they’re all really good at what they do,” Purichia said. “A couple of’em have great serves, a couple of’em we need for serve-receive and some of them are just awesome at defense, so we just have to use them.
“They all complement each other very well.”
Along the way the Providence bench boss has also seen some changes in the group, both on and off the court.
“It’s kind of been fun to see the differences in them from last season. Some of them good, some of them not,” Purichia said with a laugh. “They’re a year older — they’ve got (driver’s) licenses now, they’ve got boyfriends now — so their focuses aren’t always all the time on volleyball, like it maybe was last year because they didn’t know any better. But they’re very dedicated and this really means a lot to them.”
So do the Pioneers’ two seniors — setter/defensive specialist Grace Purichia and defensive specialist Taylor Bansbach.
“Last year was a little bit different because they knew that nobody was leaving,” Purichia said. “This year, they know that they have to kind of play for two people that don’t get the chance to do this again. I think that sits with them a little differently too. And adds a little bit of pressure, but adds a little determination as well because they do love Grace and Taylor so much.”
That pressure, Purichia said, manifested itself at last week’s Madison Sectional as the Pioneers tried to regain a title.
Providence was pushed to the brink, and then some, in the first set of its first-round match against Silver Creek before settling down for a 30-28, 25-18, 25-14 win.
The Pioneers then rolled 25-6, 25-11, 25-15 over the host Cubs in a semifinal last Saturday before taking down Scottsburg 25-11, 25-7, 25-16 that night in the final.
“I think they were suffocating in that pressure. They already felt bad enough that we had a significant sectional run (ended). We drop it, we drop it at home and we drop it to Floyd, who hadn’t touched us in like 11 years. So all of that, they took that so personal,” Purichia said. “So even though the sectional wasn’t against Floyd and it wasn’t against 4A (schools) it didn’t matter to them. It was still the sectional and they didn’t want to drop it again. So that pressure was really sitting on’em. I think getting that trophy just meant everything to them.”
“It motivated us and we just came out with a bang and we won,” Tappel said.
As you might expect these juniors also want to end the season with a bang too.
When asked the team’s ultimate goal after Monday’s practice Tappel, Adams and Wagner responded — almost in unison — “To win state.”
Now that would really be something to sing and dance about.