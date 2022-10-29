COLUMBUS — For the first time since 2016, Providence is headed back to the state championship.
The top-ranked Pioneers outlasted No. 6 Western Boone 25-20, 25-16, 12-25, 23-25, 15-7 in the Class 3A south semistate at Columbus East's Orange Pit on Saturday afternoon.
Providence (30-6) will face fourth-ranked Bellmont (30-6) at 4:30 p.m. next Saturday in the 3A final at Ball State University's Worthern Arena. The Braves advanced with a 25-20, 25-22, 25-10 sweep of No. 8 NorthWood in the semistate at Plymouth on Saturday.
It'll be the sixth state finals appearance for the Pioneers, who were state champions in 2013, '14 and '15 and runners-up in '12 and '16.
It'll be the fifth appearance for Bellmont, which won state titles in 2007 and 2010 and was the runner-up in 2019 and '21.
Also at Columbus East on Saturday, No. 2 Yorktown downed sixth-ranked Floyd Central 25-11, 23-25, 25-21, 25-16 in the 4A south semistate match. The loss ended the season for the Highlanders, who finished 30-7.
