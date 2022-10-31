HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Pioneers are headed back to state

COLUMBUS — On the cusp of a fifth set in Saturday’s Class 3A Columbus East semistate match, Providence head coach Terri Purichia appealed to her team’s empathy and affection for one another.
“This team loves each other,” Purichia recalled later. “We just sort of recommitted ourselves between (sets) four and five that we were going to give the ultimate effort for the people that were on the court next to us and the people that were sitting in the chairs next to us. And I think that’s what you saw in the fifth set.”
The top-ranked Pioneers pulled away in the final frame for a 25-20, 25-16, 12-25, 23-25, 15-7 victory over No. 6 Western Boone at the Orange Pit.
“That was just unbelievable. It was back-and-forth great volleyball and we just pulled through. It was just an unbelievable feeling, I’m just on Cloud Nine right now,” Providence senior setter/defensive specialist Grace Purichia said. “I knew it was going to be a battle, it wasn’t going to be just a breeze sweep. I knew they had another level and they brought it. I just have so much respect for them. They played their hearts out and it was just an amazing game. I really respect them as a team because they were not quitting and they showed that.”
Thanks to the victory, the Pioneers (30-6) will face fourth-ranked Bellmont (30-6) at 4:30 p.m. this Saturday in the state championship match at Ball State University’s Worthern Arena. The Braves advanced with a 25-20, 25-22, 25-10 sweep of No. 8 NorthWood in the semistate at Plymouth.
It’ll be the sixth state finals appearance for Providence, which won state championships in 2013, ’14 and ’15 and was runner-up in ’12 and ’16.
“That team was really great, we definitely have a lot of respect for them. But I think in that fifth set what let us win was we wanted it more,” junior outside hitter Makenzie Wagner said.
Wagner had five of her team-high 17 kills in the final frame for the Pioneers, who also received a near triple-double (49 assists, 15 digs, nine kills) from Purichia and a double-double (12 kills, 13 digs) from junior Lilly Tappel.
Providence’s 12th straight triumph didn’t come easily, though.
In the first set, the Stars opened up an early 10-6 lead before the Pioneers battled back. They eventually tied it up at 16 before Western Boone edged ahead by a point. Then, Providence reeled off six straight points to take control. The run was highlighted by three kills and a stuff block by Lilly Kaiser and a pair of kills by Tappel. A short time later, another kill by Tappel capped off the Pioneers’ five-point triumph.
In the second set it was 2-all when Providence ran off five consecutive points thanks to four kills from Kaiser and an ace by Tappel. From there, the Pioneers cruised to a nine-point victory.
The third set, however, was a different story.
“We knew it was going to be a war. We had so much firepower in those first couple of sets. We were serving the ball well, and in I might note, and we passed the ball really, really well,” Terri Purichia said. “In the third set, that was a team that was not going to go home. They came out and just flipped their switch. They played extraordinary defense, they served the lights out of the ball and we flinched a little bit.”
Western Boone quickly built a 14-7 lead. Providence got back to within 15-12, before the Stars closed out the set with 10 consecutive points (nine on the strength of the serving of senior libero Elena Gubera).
Western Boone carried that momentum over into the fourth set, where the Stars took an early 10-7 advantage. The Pioneers countered with four straight points — highlighted by a kill and back-to-back aces by Purichia — to go up 11-10. That lead was short-lived, though.
Western Boone fought back and opened up a four-point lead, the final time at 24-20. Providence cut the deficit to 24-23 before a service error by the Pioneers clinched the set for the Stars.
“We started missing a bunch of serves, we couldn’t quite get our offense going — we were doing some things that you can’t do if you’re trying to advance — so hats off to them,” Terri Purichia said. “They are an awesome team and they did everything that they needed to to put themselves in a position to get back to a fifth set.”
That fifth set, however, was almost all Providence.
It began with a kill by Wagner. A short time later, two more Wagner kills were followed by an ace from Tappel. Then shortly after that, consecutive kills by Wagner made it 8-2 Pioneers.
“Makenzie was amazing,” Terri Purichia said. “She really had a great game, start to finish. I thought she had some great swings. They picked some balls up, but she was able to be in a matchup that she was able to score a majority of the time. In that fifth set she just went off, she was awesome. I just kept telling Grace, ‘You’ve got to feed the beast.’"
“She’s amazing,” Grace Purichia added of Wagner. “She is such a go-to player, she’s so reliable. I just know if I ever need a kill I’m going to go to Makenzie, and she just played out of her mind. I’m just so proud of her, I’m proud of everyone on the team. We really came together. There’s no better feeling.”
Providence’s lead reached nine (at 12-3) before the Stars made one final surge, scoring three points in a row. However the Pioneers were just too much. Nicole Stratford tallied consecutive kills before a tip by Purichia put Providence up 14-6. A short time later, Abby Julius’ kill clinched the set — and the match — for the Pioneers.
“We just huddled up after we lost that fourth set and we just basically said, ‘We’re not losing this. We have all of the materials we need to win,’” Grace Purichia said. “We just came out there and played with so much heart, so much aggression and we wanted to win so badly, and it showed.”
“I think we just had to refocus a little bit and explain that the team that was beating Providence was Providence and we can’t expect to serve the ball like that and expect to win,” Terri Purichia added. “We were getting outplayed. We were getting outplayed at every aspect of the game and they decided that they were going to take it to them. I think that fifth set was them just having the absolute will-power to get themselves through that and get to the state championship game.”
.
CLASS 3A COLUMBUS EAST SEMISTATE
Saturday at the Orange Pit
PROVIDENCE 3, WESTERN BOONE 2
Providence 25 25 12 23 15
Western Boone 20 16 25 25 7
PHS STATISTICS
Kills: Makenzie Wagner 17, Lilly Kaiser 12, Lilly Tappel 12, Nicole Stratford 10, Grace Purichia 9, Abby Julius 4.
Assists: Purichia 49.
Aces: Purichia 3, Tappel 3, Camila Adams 1, Ella Baldwin 1, Stratford 1.
Digs: Adams 15, Purichia 15, Tappel 13, Taylor Bansbach 11, Baldwin 10, Stratford 10, Wagner 2, Kaiser 1.
Blocks: Wagner 6, Abby Julius 4, Kaiser 3, Tappel 3, Purichia 1.