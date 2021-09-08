HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Pioneers are new kids on the block

CLARKSVILLE — Terri Purichia has heard the whispers.
The long-time Providence coach knows what some have been saying about the Pioneers, who have dominated the Southern Indiana scene for several years.
“If you’re going to get Providence, this is the year to do it,” is the gist of it.
And Purichia, who is in his 23rd year as the bench boss at PHS, understands why.
“This is the youngest team we’ve ever had,” she said in the preseason. “We have no seniors and only two juniors. ... We’re a very, very young team.”
The Pioneers graduated six seniors — three of whom (Ali Hornung, Emma Kaelin and Anna Purichia) are currently playing at the NCAA Division I level — from the squad that went 23-7 and captured the program’s 10th straight sectional title and ninth regional title in 10 years before losing 3-2 to eventual Class 4A state champion Yorktown in the Jennings County Semistate. The biggest loss was Hornung, the state’s reigning Gatorade Player of the Year who also achieved All-American status.
“There’s no replacing Ali. No matter how many people we try to put in that position it doesn’t happen,” Purichia said. “But I think when you have a player like that, she was so dominant, that this year we’re just going to have to be a little bit more balanced. We’re not going to have somebody like that that’s going to be able to terminate and get us out of jams. So we’re going to have to be more creative. We’re going to have to be more efficient. And, we’re going to have to be able to just figure out how to score. When you have somebody that can put the ball down, no matter where you set it, you kind of get spoiled in that sideout land.”
The only real full-time returning starter from last season is junior setter Grace Purichia, the coach’s youngest daughter.
“She definitely will be somebody we lean on a lot,” Terri Purichia said. “It’s kind of been fun to watch her take that leadership role because that’s not really something that she has the kind of personality that she wants to do that. But that’s stepping her out of her comfort zone a little bit and she’s taking that role really, really well.”
The younger Purichia is joined by talented sophomore and freshmen groups. Included among those are sophomores Lilly Tappel and Lilly Kaiser, both of whom saw plenty of playing time as freshmen.
“We have lots of freshmen and lots of sophomores with great attitudes,” Coach Purichia said. “They’ve been so positive. I have a group of kids in this gym every day that are great teammates. They’ve really just been a blast to be around.
“We’ve also had a lot of other kids, some young kids, that have kind of stepped into leadership roles, so it’s not really all dumped on Grace, which that has been neat to see as well, seeing those young kids emerge as leaders.”
Predictably the Pioneers experienced some growing pains in the first few weeks of the season, dropping five of the first nine matches on their still daunting schedule. However, they’ve won five of six since then heading into the final month of the regular season. Included among Providence’s remaining matches are trips to Floyd Central, which could pose the biggest threat to the Pioneers’ sectional supremacy, and traditional 3A power Silver Creek the next two Wednesday nights.
As we head into the second half of the season, we take a quick look at each of the area programs below.
.
TEAM CAPSULES
BORDEN
• HEAD COACH: Jacque Farris.
• LAST SEASON: 3-18; lost 3-0 to the host Lions in the first round of the Class A Rock Creek Sectional.
• KEY LOSSES: MB Josey Cheatham, DS Ella Wagoner.
• KEY RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Senior OH Ella Perkinson; junior OH Paige Robinson; junior DS Carly Gregory; junior Hailey Hurt; sophomore S Gabby Thomas; sophomore L Grace Gentry.
• KEY NEWCOMER: Freshman MB Hannah Pine.
• OUTLOOK: The Braves, who have already equaled their win total from last season, should continue to be more competitive this season, their third under Farris.
.
CHARLESTOWN
• HEAD COACH: Hannah Joly.
• LAST SEASON: 13-14; lost 3-0 to the host, and eventual champion, Dragons in the first round of the Class 3A Silver Creek Sectional.
• KEY LOSSES: OH Kayleigh Smith, S/RS Lanae’ Crowe, L Abbi East, OH/RS Katelyn Devers.
• KEY RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Senior MB/RS Kylie McConnell, senior S Emma Obermeier, senior OH/RS/DS Sadee Goedeker, senior RS/OH Kendra Grayson, junior DS/L Maci Vaughn, junior S Tara Chisman, sophomore MB/RS Claire Sweeney, sophomore L/DS Addison Smith, sophomore S/DS/OH Aubree Latham, sophomore OH/DS/RS Reagan Abbott, sophomore DS/L Makenna Curtis.
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Sophomore MB/RS Trinity Cheatham, freshman MB/RS Sophia Fuquay, freshman OH/DS Ava Benner.
• OUTLOOK: The Pirates, who have had back-to-back 13-win seasons, begin a new chapter under Joly, their first-year head coach.
• JOLY SAYS: “My expectations for this season are that we make a name for ourselves. These girls have put in a lot of work during the offseason and it’s time to show everyone that. They need to control the things they can control. I expect them to compete every single play and give it all they got.”
.
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
• HEAD COACH: Chrissy Millen.
• LAST SEASON: 7-11; lost 3-0 to Scottsburg in the semifinals of the Class 3A Silver Creek Sectional.
• KEY LOSSES: S/RS Adeline Baldwin, OH Jolie Miles.
• KEY RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Senior L/DS Abby Vancampen, senior OH/DS Ashtyn Neighbours, senior S/DS Chloe Wiseheart, sophomore OPP Karlyn Denny.
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Junior S/RS Ella Siekman, sophomore MH/OH Haley Jones, freshman RS Mya Chapman, freshman OH/DS Kristen Abbott, freshman MH/RS Avery Kerr.
• OUTLOOK: The Warriors, who drop down to 2A this season, continue to build under Millen, who is in her third year.
• MILLEN SAYS: “We have a pretty young, but talented team this season. Knowing that we are starting three freshmen, our constant reminder to the team is that it is not about winning now, but winning in October. Each match we play, while still striving to win, serves a higher purpose of getting us reps and experience. For those younger players, the game is so much faster than anything they have played before. Knowing that, we are focusing on development and growth.”
.
CLARKSVILLE
• HEAD COACH: Stacey White.
• LAST SEASON: 1-14; lost 3-0 to the host Bluejackets in the first round of the Class 2A Mitchell Sectional.
• KEY RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Junior Presleigh Yates, junior Caden Owens, junior Summer Morgan, junior Dahja Gaines, junior Carlye Nixe, junior Skye Howey, junior Jessie Stevens.
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Freshman Madison Matherly, freshman Emma Money, freshman Julia Perissi, freshman Stokley Schwartz, freshman Mariah Smith, freshman Remy Schwartz, freshman Bailey Senior.
• OUTLOOK: The Generals, who have already bettered their win total of last year, look to continue their improvement.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL
• HEAD COACH: Bart Powell.
• LAST SEASON: 21-13; lost 3-0 to Providence in the final of the Class 4A Jennings County Sectional.
• KEY LOSSES: S Courtney Combs, DS Anna Hilbrich, MH Kayden Holcomb, DS Livie Lancaster.
• KEY RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Senior DS/OH Keegan Kaiser, senior OH Natalie Lostutter, senior MH Kaylee Hunt, junior S/DS Emily Cook, junior OPP Kylie Minnis, junior DS/S Mandy Hess, junior OH/DS Caroline Hilbrich, DS Karissa Quenichet, junior MH/OPP Callie Jo Celichowski, sophomore OPP/MH Jenna Heidbreder.
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Senior OPP Riley Chumbley, junior DS Laken Wenning, junior DS Lauren Boehnlein, junior OPP Laney Sharp.
• OUTLOOK: This is the season the Highlanders have been pointing to for the last few years as they try to capture their first sectional title since 2016.
.
HENRYVILLE
• HEAD COACH: Christy Nunn.
• LAST SEASON: 26-6; won second straight sectional title before losing 3-0 to Tecumseh in the Class 2A Barr-Reeve Regional semifinals.
• KEY LOSSES: L Avery King, S Riley Nunn, OH Charleigh Ryan, DS Dilyn Roberts, OPP Jensen Smith.
• KEY RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Senior MH/MB Claire Tucker, senior MD/MB Haley Terry, junior OH Kylie Tyra Lacy, junior DS Taylor Long.
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Junior DS/L Kelsey Foster, sophomore DS/OPP Hillary White, sophomore Peyton Steward, sophomore DS Kelly Knox, freshman OH Mia Long, freshman S Allie McAfee, freshman RS Chloe Harter.
• OUTLOOK: The Hornets are coming off one of the best seasons in program history. They graduated five key contributors off that team, though, and are in a bit of a rebuilding mode this year.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE
• HEAD COACH: Wes Briscoe.
• LAST SEASON: 9-19; lost 3-0 to Floyd Central in the 4A Jennings County Sectional semifinals.
• KEY LOSSES: MB Kayleigh Gernand, DS Mattie Blanton, MB/OPP Joselen Lopez, DS/OH Erynn Dickson.
• KEY RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Senior MH Elliot Mays, senior OH Olivia Shelton, senior DS Rachel Lowe, senior MH/MB/OPP Taylor Shelton, junior S Abby Dues, junior DS Andi Durbin, junior DS Lillian Stefan, junior OH Aleah Pritchard, junior MH/OH Myah Johnson, junior Jalayah Hamby, junior S Ashley Norris, junior L/DS Alyvia Luce.
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Senior DS Mia Compton, junior OPP/OH Bella Hall, freshman DS Paige Seifried, freshman DS/L Allie Toler, freshman OPP/OH Avani Doogarsingh.
• OUTLOOK: The Red Devils look to continue to make strides in their third year under Briscoe.
• BRISCOE SAYS: “We always prepare and train with championships in mind. In order to get there we have to learn and grow every practice and every match. We have been performing better with this lately. We intentionally put a very difficult schedule on paper, and we have to fight every night. We are learning how to get tougher and more confident every time out.”
.
NEW ALBANY
• COACH: Ryan Woosley.
• LAST SEASON: 19-11; lost 3-1 to Seymour in the first round of the 4A Jennings County Sectional.
• KEY LOSSES: L/OH Bree Martin, MH Olivia Allee, MB/OPP Lauren Naville, OH/OPP Tess Owsley, OH/OPP Bella Doss.
• KEY RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Senior S Amelia Hicks, senior MB Kamori Knight, senior MB Giavanna Yowell, senior OPP Carter Singleton, junior OH Alexis Caldwell, junior S/OPP Cheyenne Palmer, junior OH Ashlyn Clifton, junior DS Riley Sawyer, junior DS Reese Stivers, sophomore OH Charlotte Fisher.
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Sophomore DS Morgan Tyler, sophomore MB Avarey Kiesler, sophomore MB Cheyenne Farnsley, freshman OPP Reese Tiesing.
• OUTLOOK: The Bulldogs have improved on their win totals in each of Woosley’s first three seasons (going from 16 to 18 to 19). They look to continue that trend this year.
• WOOSLEY SAYS: “We have a lot of kids stepped into new and bigger roles. We are really excited with the progress and commitment the girls have made to each other during the summer conditioning and early parts of this season. Our motto this year is to ‘Row the Boat.’ We are really trying to get our players to buy into the fact that we control our destination through a positive attitude and outstanding effort. We have a shared vision of where we want to go but need to put our oars in the water each day and row regardless of the situation that we are in.”
.
NEW WASHINGTON
• HEAD COACH: Cara Bulington.
• LAST SEASON: 3-19; lost 3-0 to the host Lions in the Class A Rock Creek Sectional semifinals.
• KEY LOSS: DS/OH Katharyn Greenwell.
• KEY RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Senior S Grace Ellison, senior DS Izzy Balderas, senior MH Megan Snelling, junior OH Macy Fields, junior DS McKenna Donaway, junior MB Olivia Lawrence, sophomore OPP/RS Kaidin James, sophomore L Adyson Cain, sophomore OH Kaleigh Ashabranner, sophomore OH Madison Jones.
• OUTLOOK: The Mustangs should improve as they return almost every key contributor from last season.
• BULINGTON SAYS: “I have very high expectations for this team. I think if we can become a little more consistent from game-to-game, we can have a very successful season and surprise a lot of our competition. The girls have been working very hard in the gym, and I think we could see some amazing things come sectional.”
.
PROVIDENCE
• HEAD COACH: Terri Purichia.
• LAST SEASON: 23-7; won 10th straight sectional title and ninth regional in 10 years before losing 3-2 to eventual state champion Yorktown in the 4A Jennings County Semistate
• KEY LOSSES: OH Ali Hornung, OH/OPP Anna Purichia, S Emma Kaelin, OPP/OH Lydia Rush, DS Miranda Harley.
• KEY RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Junior S Grace Purichia, junior DS/L Taylor Bansbach, sophomore OH/MH Lilly Tappel, sophomore MH/OPP Lilly Kaiser, sophomore OPP/S Makenzie Wagner, sophomore DS/L Camila Adams.
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Sophomore OH/DS Nicole Stratford, sophomore MH/OH Avery Drury, sophomore DS Ella Baldwin, sophomore DS Anna Rodewig, sophomore MH Claire Gillespie, sophomore MH Maycy Scroggins, sophomore DS/S Reese Carver, sophomore DS/S Abby Eisert, freshman OH/OPP Madelyn Dotson, freshman S/DS Drew Boggs, freshman OH/DS Brooklyn Borden, freshman MH/OH Abby Julius, freshman OH/MH Ava Pesavento.
• OUTLOOK: The Pioneers look to continue their area dominance despite having the youngest team in Purichia’s tenure.
.
ROCK CREEK
• HEAD COACH: Jennifer Brown.
• LAST SEASON: 23-10; won fourth straight sectional title before losing 3-1 to Trinity Lutheran in the Class A Loogootee Regional semifinals.
• KEY LOSSES: MH/OH/MB Ligia Williams, OH/S Leah Thompson, RS/DS Lajoy Williams, OH/MH/DS Morgan Schmidt.
• KEY RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Senior DS Jenna Rogers, sophomore OH Chloe Carter, sophomore S/RS/OH Jayli Smith, sophomore MH Leilani Allen.
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Senior Tiffany Miller, senior OH Jenna Howard, sophomore DS Emma Chandarlis, sophomore MH Santana Dozal.
• OUTLOOK: The Lions begin a new chapter after graduating the most successful senior class in program history.
.
SILVER CREEK
• HEAD COACH: Jeff Zimmerman.
• LAST SEASON: 27-9; won fourth straight sectional title and third regional in four years before losing 3-1 to Brebeuf in the Class 3A Jennings County Semistate.
• KEY LOSSES: DS Mallory Ramsey, MB Katie Hawkins, OH Anna Dablow, OPP Bella Hinton.
• KEY RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Senior S Abby Marks, senior MB Emily Weber, senior DS Katie Henry, junior MB Macy Ferrell, junior DS Audrey Landers, junior OH Carley Birk, junior OH Maddie Hunter, junior DS Kiki Brown, junior Riley Wickens, junior Olivia Thomas, sophomore Ellie Priddy.
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Senior Brianna Clifford, junior Rylie Biggs, sophomore Caroline Emly, sophomore Eva Wheatley, freshman Addison Makun, freshman Ava Kopf, freshman Keiko Dallmann, freshman Shelbi Oxley, freshman Abby Larson.
• OUTLOOK: The Dragons lost a quartet of key contributors from last season, but should be in line for yet another 20-win season.