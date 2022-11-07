HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Pioneers claim 4th state title

MUNCIE —Providence is back on top.
The Pioneers won their fourth state championship Saturday evening.
Top-ranked Providence beat No. 4 Bellmont 25-15, 25-16, 22-25, 25-16 in the Class 3A final at Ball State University’s Worthen Arena.
“We have said from the beginning that that’s what we wanted, to end our season with happy, not sad tears,” sophomore middle hitter Abby Julius said. “To come out and win that like we did, is just incredible.”
Julius tallied a team-high 15 kills to pace the Pioneers, who as they had all season, had a very balanced offensive attack. Juniors Lilly Kaiser and Makenzie Wagner added 14 apiece while Lilly Tappel totaled 12 and Nicole Stratford nine for Providence, which set 3A records in kills (67), hitting percentage (.315) and assists (65). Senior setter Grace Purichia dished out a 3A record 56 assists.
“Whatever the other team forced us to do we were able to do,” said Providence coach Terri Purichia, who previously led the Pioneers to state championships in 2013 (2A), ‘14 (2A) and ‘15 (3A). “Sometimes it was win by the middles. Sometimes it was win by the pins. Sometimes it was Grace was going to have an opportunity to throw the ball in a corner or do something effective from the front row. My husband calls it a win-by-committee. There’s not a star on the team. They’re just solid kids that do their job and when it’s their turn they get in there and do exactly what the team needs. I just think that is the strength of this team and that’s why they are celebrating with a state championship, which is just a dream come true.”
The program’s fourth title didn’t come easily, although Providence made it look easy at times.
The Pioneers (31-6) dominated the first two sets before dropping a nip-and-tuck third. Then they fell behind in the fourth before rallying to win en route to hoisting the championship trophy for the first time in seven years.
“I’m so proud of the team, they played great,” Purichia said. “Belmont had such a hard push on us in that third set and they played really well in the fourth set, so being able to stop their run (was huge). ... We got ourselves back together and really just finished with some fire to keep us from having to go to that fifth set. I’m just so proud of how they played and got themselves under control and finished the job.”
In the first set, the Pioneers led 9-6 before taking command with a 7-1 run. Kaiser had three kills in that surge.
Providence’s lead reached 11 (24-13) late. The Braves then tallied the next two points before Tappel’s kill gave the Pioneers a 10-point triumph.
“We just came out swinging,” said Julius, who finished with a .619 hitting percentage. “We were picking up every ball and reading everything great. We just wanted to start off like that. We said from the beginning that that’s how we wanted to start, and we did.”
“Our hitters were slamming it,” Kaiser added. “Our offense was really fast and I just don’t think they could keep up with it.”
Providence dominated the second set, going wire-to-wire for the win. The Pioneers scored the first eight points of the set. Their run was highlighted by three kills from Kaiser and two by Wagner.
The Braves (30-7) fought back, getting within 12-8 before Providence pulled away for a nine-point victory.
“We came out with a bang,” senior defensive specialist Taylor Bansbach said. “We had the energy on our side. We were playing clean, we were playing nice. Everyone was into the game like they should be. We banged those two sets out.”
The Pioneers carried that momentum over into the third set, and for awhile it looked like they were on their way to a sweep.
Providence led 15-9 before Bellmont battled back.
The Braves went on a 7-1 run to tie the score at 16. The two teams would be deadlocked again at 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 before Bellmont edged ahead on junior Jackie Sutter’s kill. That started a 3-0 run by the Braves. A kill by Kaiser cut it to 24-22 late before another one by Sutter ended the third set.
“I think the third set was a little reality check,” Kaiser said. “We knew that we hadn’t won it just yet. We knew that we had to keep going and keep fighting.”
“The third set they came back and I think that sort of took us by surprise a little bit,” Wagner added. “But we got in a huddle and we were like, ‘We’re not losing this. We made it here for a reason.’”
But Bellmont, also the state runner-up in 2019 and 2021, wouldn’t go away without a fight. The Braves quickly built leads of 4-1, 7-3 and 9-5 before the Pioneers found their footing again.
“In the fourth set, when we were down, we all went into the huddle and Coach P was like, ‘Girls you can do this, it’s your game. You’re state champions, you can do this. I believe in you all,’” Bansbach recalled afterward. “That just lit something inside of us. We all decided that we wanted to win for each other in four sets and we needed to end it then.”
Providence reeled off 11 of the next 13 points to go up 15-11. In that surge, Julius had four kills and Kaiser two.
“Our middles (Julius and Kaiser), they just dominated — they put holes in the floor,” Grace Purichia said. “They had a very big mismatch in the middle, no matter who was in the game. They just really used that to their advantage. Every time that ball was in their hands they killed it.”
Bellmont rallied to trim the Pioneers’ lead to 16-14. Providence, however, scored nine of the next 11 points.
“The game plan was very simple – we had to get the ball to our middles, they were just able to dominate,” Terri Purichia said. “We weren’t really passing the ball well enough (before then) to put ourselves in that kind of position. We allowed Bellmont to block us a few times and we weren’t as aggressive on our defense, picking up balls like we had, and we just had to be able to execute. When you’re in these moments big players have to play big. They had to stop being scared and stop flinching and get themselves in a position mentally where they could finish that job. I think that third set they were a little shook up, they didn’t handle that pressure very well. (But) then in the fourth set they finally were able to kind of brush that off a little bit and play.”
The match ended on Grace Purichia’s third kill of the match.
“That was the perfect way to end it,” Bansbach, the team’s only other senior, said. “She threw that ball down and it hit the floor. Oh God, it’s going to make me cry again — it was amazing.”
It also capped off the Pioneers’ memorable campaign.
“The season was amazing,” Bansbach said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better senior year. All these girls, the coaches, everyone, just everyone made me feel so loved. It was just such a good environment to be around and a great way to end my volleyball career.
“We all love each other so much. We show it out on the court with every play. We just love each other so much and we just wanted to win for each other. I think that’s what led us to the state championship and ultimately what led us to the win.”