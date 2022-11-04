CLARKSVILLE — When Providence coach Terri Purichia looks at Bellmont, she sees a lot of similarities between her squad and the one it will face in today’s Class 3A state championship match.
“They have the exact same record as us, they play a similar style and they’re setter is like Grace (Purichia) with red hair,” Purichia said. “So I think that it’s going to be a great game. I expect it to be very similar to what our match looked like (last) Saturday. Hopefully we’ll just serve a little bit better.”
The No. 1 Pioneers (30-6) will face the fourth-ranked Braves (30-6) at 4:30 p.m. this afternoon in the 3A final at Ball State University’s Worthen Arena.
Providence will be seeking its fourth state championship, and first since 2015. Meanwhile Bellmont will be trying for its third title while making its third championship match appearance in four years. The Braves were runners-up in 2019 and last year.
Bellmont returns three starters from the team that lost in five sets to Brebeuf in last season’s final.
“They’ve had some success these past couple of years and I know they’re definitely going to be ready to go,” Purichia said.
The Braves are led by senior setter Lauren Ross (678 assists, 218 digs, 111 kills and 16 total blocks) and a pair of junior outside hitters — 6-foot-1 Delaney Lawson (433 kills, 25.5 blocks) and 5-9 Jackie Sutter (328 kills, 347 digs).
“They’re going to be very good, very, very good,” Purichia said. “They’re well-coached. I have tons of respect for Craig (Krull), he’s one of the best coaches in the state.”
Bellmont, in fact, hasn’t dropped a set in its six postseason matches.
The Pioneers didn’t lose a set in the sectional or regional and won the first two in last Saturday’s semistate match against Western Boone before dropping the next two due to some unforced errors, including several from behind the service line.
“We have got to make less errors,” Purichia said. “We made so many (last) Saturday — service errors, hitting errors and passing errors. We’ve just got to be able to control the ball better.
“I do think they’re going to be nervous (today). I think they’re going to be rattled, but we’re going to have to shake that off quickly and get ourselves into a little bit of a rhythm and not force it right off the bat. That’s one thing I saw us doing at the very beginning of the Western Boone game. We were trying to go fast, trying to go too fast, because that’s how we like to play, but we weren’t quite ready for it yet and we were just making a ton of hitting errors. After my first timeout we just said, ‘Slow it down ... get yourself settled into a rhythm and there will be a time where we can speed things back up.’ And I think that’s really what helped us win that first game, is they just sort of got themselves settled down and they weren’t trying to be quick. We’re going to have to open up like that.”
Ironically, the two teams have one common foe this season — Jeffersonville. The Braves beat the Red Devils 25-14, 25-16, 25-11 on Sept. 3 while the Pioneers swept Jeff 25-9, 25-14, 25-15 on Sept. 20.
“We’re going to have to play a little bit more even (than we did against Western Boone),” Purichia said. “We can’t have those kind of lows in this match, or else Bellmont is going to be able to capitalize on them. This week what I’ve told them is ... we’ve really got to concentrate on making ourselves better and making us sharp and fine-tuning the things that we do really, really well and sprinkling in a little bit of the game plan. This is about Providence and Providence playing well and Providence doing the things that they need to do and maybe having Bellmont try to figure out how to stop us.”
