Class 3A No. 1 Providence will begin its quest for a fourth state title against Silver Creek, which has won five straight sectional championships.
That was one of the most intriguing matchups involving teams from Clark and Floyd counties when pairings for the 51st annual IHSAA State Tournament were released Sunday night.
Three hundred ninety-eight teams will begin sectional play, which is scheduled to start next Tuesday and continue through Saturday, Oct. 15 at 64 sites across the four classifications.
The sectional champions will advance to four-team regionals on Oct. 22. The winners there will advance to a single semistate match on Oct. 29.
The four state championship matches are scheduled for Nov. 5 at Ball State University’s Worthen Arena.
Locally, Jeffersonville will host a Class 4A sectional. In the first match at Johnson Arena, 13th-ranked Seymour will face Bedford North Lawrence at 6 p.m. Oct. 13.
In the second match No. 7 Floyd Central will begin defense of its sectional title against Jennings County at 7:30 p.m. that night.
The host Red Devils await the winner between BNL and the Owls in the first semifinal at 11 a.m. Oct. 15 while New Albany will take on the victor between the Highlanders and the Panthers at 12:30 p.m. that afternoon in the other semi.
The final is scheduled for 6 p.m. that night.
The aforementioned match between the Pioneers, who dropped down to 3A this year, and the Dragons will take place at 6 p.m. next Tuesday in the first match of the eight-team Madison Sectional. Charlestown will face the host Cubs at 7:30 p.m. that night in the second match.
Two days later, Salem will take on Scottsburg while North Harrison will battle Corydon Central in the other first-round matches.
The semifinals are scheduled for 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Oct. 15 with the championship slated for 6 p.m. that night.
Clarksville and Henryville will play in the seven-team 2A Brownstown Central Sectional. The Generals will face Eastern in the third, and final, first-round match at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13.
Meanwhile the Hornets received a bye and will face the winner between Austin and Paoli at 11 a.m. Oct. 15 in the first semifinal.
Christian Academy will host a six-team Class A sectional. The Warriors will face South Central in the first match at 6 p.m. Oct. 13 before Rock Creek meets West Washington in the second one that night.
Borden and Lanesville received byes into the sectional semifinals. The Braves will face the winner between CAI and the Rebels at 11 a.m. Oct. 15 in the first semi while the Eagles will face the victor between the Lions and Senators in the second semi at around noon that day. The final is scheduled for 6 p.m. that night.
New Washington will compete in the six-team Trinity Lutheran Sectional.
The Mustangs will face the host, and fourth-ranked, Cougars in the first match at 6 p.m. Oct. 13 while Crothersville will take on Rising Sun at around 7 p.m. that night in the second match. Medora will await the winner between New Wash and Trinity Lutheran at 11 a.m. Oct. 15 in the first semifinal while Shawe Memorial will face the victor between the Tigers and Shiners at around noon that day in the second semi. The championship is scheduled for 6 p.m. that night.
.
LOCAL IHSAA SECTIONAL PAIRINGS
All records, through Oct. 1, and times according to Maxpreps.com
CLASS 4A JEFFERSONVILLE SECTIONAL
Match 1: Bedford North Lawrence (2-18) vs. Seymour (25-4), 6 p.m. Oct. 13
Match 2: Floyd Central (19-6) vs. Jennings County (20-8), 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13
Match 3: Match 1 winner at Jeffersonville (7-16), 11 a.m. Oct. 15
Match 4: New Albany (15-10) vs. Match 2 winner, 12:30 p.m. Oct. 15
Match 5 (final): Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 6 p.m. Oct. 15
CLASS 3A MADISON SECTIONAL
Match 1: Providence (23-6) vs. Silver Creek (15-12), 6 p.m. Oct. 11
Match 2: Charlestown (17-9) at Madison (12-14), 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11
Match 3: Salem (2-15) vs. Scottsburg (21-8), 6 p.m. Oct. 13
Match 4: North Harrison (10-13) vs. Corydon Central (13-10), 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13
Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 11 a.m. Oct. 15
Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 1 p.m. Oct. 15
Match 7 (final): Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 6 p.m. Oct. 15
CLASS 2A BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Match 1: Austin (7-11) vs. Paoli (12-11), 7 p.m. Oct. 11
Match 2: Mitchell (23-2) at Brownstown Central (10-13), 6 p.m. Oct. 13
Match 3: Clarksville (4-15) vs. Eastern (6-15), 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13
Match 4: Henryville (6-22) vs. Match 1 winner, 11 a.m. Oct. 15
Match 5: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 12:30 p.m. Oct. 15
Match 6 (final): Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner, 6 p.m. Oct. 15
CLASS A CHRISTIAN ACADEMY SECTIONAL
Match 1: South Central (0-14) at CAI (17-11), 6 p.m. Oct. 13
Match 2: Rock Creek (3-11) vs. West Washington (7-10), 7 p.m. Oct. 13
Match 3: Borden (6-11) vs. Match 1 winner, 11 a.m. Oct. 15
Match 4: Lanesville (20-3) vs. Match 2 winner, noon Oct. 15
Match 5 (final): Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 6 p.m. Oct. 15
CLASS A TRINITY LUTHERAN SECTIONAL
Match 1: New Washington (8-16) at Trinity Lutheran (17-7), 6 p.m. Oct. 13
Match 2: Crothersville (8-20) vs. Rising Sun (15-11), 7 p.m. Oct. 13
Match 3: Medora (1-16) vs. Match 1 winner, 11 a.m. Oct. 15
Match 4: Shawe Memorial (17-7) vs. Match 2 winner, noon Oct. 15
Match 5 (final): Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 6 p.m. Oct. 15
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.