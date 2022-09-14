HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Pioneers get revenge on Highlanders

CLARKSVILLE — Grace Purichia and Providence served up a big piece of revenge pie Wednesday night.
Led by the senior setter, the Pioneers swept visiting Floyd Central 25-20, 25-15, 25-19 in a matchup of Top 10 foes at the Larkin Center.
The win avenged Providence’s five-set loss to the Highlanders in last year’s Class 4A sectional final on the same floor.
“It was very personal for us. Very personal,” Purichia, who tallied 29 assists, nine digs and one service ace, said. “But I think both teams played amazing. Both teams have amazing players and I just love getting to play them because I think it just brings out that competitiveness that everyone loves to watch whenever we’re playing volleyball. It just truly shows why everyone loves volleyball and loves to come and support it.”
Purichia had plenty of help. Junior Makenzie Wagner led a balanced offensive attack with eight kills while classmate Lilly Kaiser added seven, to go along with a team-high eight total blocks. Fellow junior Camila Adams recorded a team-best 17 digs while classmate Lilly Tappel tallied 11, to go along with a whopping seven aces.
“It just felt so amazing,” Purichia said. “We all played together, we played as a team and it just felt like a piece of our hearts kind of was restored.”
The win was the 10th in a row for the Pioneers (17-5), who are ranked fifth overall and No. 1 in 3A in IndianaPrepVolleyball.com’s Z-Ratings.
Floyd Central (11-6, 4-0), which is tied for 10th overall and tied for eighth in 4A, didn’t make it easy for Providence.
In a back-and-forth first set, the Highlanders led 18-16 when Pioneers head coach Terri Purichia took a timeout.
Afterward both bench bosses pointed to that as a key moment in the match.
“We started off a little shaky in that first set and we didn’t pass the ball well enough to be able to get much of an offense going. ... I called a timeout and I just said, ‘We’ve got to get the ball in front of the 10-foot line, we’ve got to set the middles and we’ve got to serve better — and then it was pa-chu!” Coach Purichia said as she slapped her hands together.
Providence scored nine of the next 11 points to close out the set.
“They came back out and we didn’t have very good ball-control, for some reason. Then we started doubting ourselves for some silly reason, which was the difference in that end of the first set and it obviously carried over into that second set,” Highlanders head coach Bart Powell said.
The Pioneers rolled to a 10-point triumph in the second frame before Floyd regained its footing in the third set.
“We played much better in the third set and got refocused a little bit, but I was disappointed we weren’t trusting each other in that long spurt where we weren’t playing very well,” said Powell, whose team had 17 errors in the second set. “We’re very talented, but you’ve got to trust each other in those situations, and we weren’t.”
The final set was deadlocked at 10 before Providence edged ahead to take a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
The Pioneers led 15-14 before reeling off six straight points. Nicole Stratford had a couple of kills in that stretch to fuel the Providence surge.
The Pioneers closed out the match a short time later.
“We just showed the type of team that we can be and the type of team that we want to be the rest of our season,” Grace Purichia said. “We just kind of showed everyone that we are still a very solid team and still a force to be reckoned with.”
Both teams will be back in action Saturday. The Highlanders in New Albany’s John Breeding Invitational and the Pioneers at The Y Classic in Indianapolis.
Providence senior Grace Purichia talks about her team's sweep of Floyd Central tonight. @GOphsPIONEERS @ProvidenceVB pic.twitter.com/l782GN12CX— News&Tribune Sports (@newstribscores) September 15, 2022