HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Pioneers ready for regional

CLARKSVILLE — It’s been a season unlike any other, for a number of reasons, at Providence.
Still, the Pioneers find themselves in a familiar spot — the regional tournament.
Coming off its 10th straight sectional title, No. 8 Providence (21-6) will face Martinsville (20-9) at 11 a.m. this morning in the first semifinal of the Class 4A Bloomington North Regional. Center Grove (21-10), which outlasted the Pioneers in five sets in last year’s regional final, will take on Evansville Reitz (25-4) in the second semi. The championship is slated for 7 p.m. tonight.
“It’s certainly a different looking team than it ever has been while some of these people have been watching,” Providence coach Terri Purichia said earlier this season.
One of the most noticeable differences between this Pioneers team, and others of the past, is its offensive rotation. Predominantly a 5-1 (five hitters and one setter) squad over the years, Purichia decided to run a 6-2 (six hitters and two setters) this season.
“I’ve never run a 6-2, ever,” said Purichia, who is in her second decade on the job. “I just have two great setters, and they’re hitting the ball really well too, so it’s been fun. I run a 6-2 on the JV also and I’ve never done that either. Right now I have some great setters in this program and that is, knock on wood, such a blessing because usually you have one good setter to spread in your whole program. But we’ve got a bunch.”
Senior Emma Kaelin was the Pioneers’ primary setter last year, dishing out 929 assists. This year the Indiana State commit is sharing those duties with sophomore Grace Purichia, the coach’s youngest daughter.
“Emma and Grace are running a 6-2 and they’re having to hit a little bit too. Those two have done great in trying to figure out,” Coach Purichia said. “Your offense runs a lot differently when you have two setters, so trying to figure that part out has been new because neither one of them have ever done that. (Also neither has) ever hit, so that’s been fun to watch them because that’s growth for them. That’s been great.”
Results have been good. Heading into the regional, Purichia paces Providence with 496 assists while Kaelin is second with 363. Both were put to the test early as the Pioneers, like most teams, struggled with their serve-receive after the long layoff due to COVID-19.
“I think our setters do such a good job disguising sometimes that we don’t have the best serve-receive balls,” Coach Purichia said early in the season. “They run all over town and come up with a really good, hittable ball. They’re just doing an awesome job, those two, Emma and Grace. They’re doing fantastic and that really takes a lot of pressure off of the passers because it doesn’t have to be perfect in order for us to run an offense. It’s not always pretty, it’s kind of ugly, there were times the ball was hanging off their fingers and going in, but they’re still trying to run it and we’re working toward the speed of it. It will come.”
Something else that has come along this season is the hitting of both, as they’ve become more adept at it.
Purichia ranks third in kills (127), while Kaelin is fourth (124).
SENIORS STEPPING UP
After graduating a five-person senior class from a team that went 29-2 and lost to Center Grove in the regional final, Coach Purichia was unsure how the 2020 squad react.
“I have had to figure out how you replace that senior class, which was so strong for us,” she said. “We have some kids really trying to fill some big shoes and working hard to do that.”
It has worked out fairly well.
“I have six outstanding seniors, they’re doing a great job kind of bringing the younger kids into the fold,” Purichia said early in the season.
That sextet is comprised of Kaelin, outside hitters Ali Hornung and Anna Purichia, outside hitter/middle hitter Lydia Rush and defensive specialists Miranda Harley and Sophia Hottois.
Hornung, a Purdue commit, tops the team in kills (385), digs (309) and serves received (423) while also ranking second in total blocks (38).
Meanwhile Purichia, a Eastern Kentucky commit, is second in kills (275), fourth in total blocks (26) and tied for fourth in aces (23).
“Anna has really stepped up offensively and chipped in and done a really good job in that part,” Coach Purichia said of her middle daughter.
As previously mentioned, Kaelin is second in assists (363) and fourth in kills (124) while also ranking third in service aces (32), total blocks (28) and digs (187).
Harley is second in service aces (34) and serves received (265), as well as fourth in digs (168).
“(Miranda) just plays great defense. She hustles all over the floor and just has a great court presence,” Purichia said.
Then there’s Rush, whose older sister, Ceci, was one of those aforementioned five graduates from last year. She tops the team in total blocks (44).
“LuLu, Ceci’s little sister, is playing one of the middle spots and that’s a big job. It’s a big job and she has a big personality. She is doing awesome in there and loving every second of it,” Purichia said.
Finally there’s Hottois, a reserve who is one of the team’s emotional leaders.
“She is just a complete team player and she just cheers and does everything,” Purichia said. “She works every single day as if she’s one of the starters and those are the kind of kids that make the program better.”