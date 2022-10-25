HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Pioneers roll to regional title

CORYDON — In a pair of efforts reminiscent of its dominant teams of the past, No. 1-ranked Providence rolled to the Class 3A Corydon Regional title Saturday.
The Pioneers swept No. 5 Barr-Reeve 25-19, 25-20, 25-17 in an afternoon semifinal before beating seventh-ranked, and previously-unbeaten, Greensburg 25-16, 25-17, 25-13 in the regional final that night.
Providence coach Terri Purichia, who guided the Pioneers to three straight state titles between 2013 and ‘15, called this squad a memorable one.
“This is a very special team,” she said. “We’ve had the exact same team for two years. Last year we didn’t have any seniors and they had to grow up together, so they’re very, very close.
“They really care about each other. There’s so much love in that circle. This is very important to them. They’ve worked so hard to put themselves in a position to go to the semistate. ... The chemistry is the main ingredient, in my opinion. It feels so good. I’m so happy for them.”
Unlike some of her teams of the past two decades, Purichia said this is one without a superstar.
“In the last 15 to 20 years, we’ve been blessed to have unbelievable talent, (but) we don’t have a superstar,” she said. “They’re all hard-working, solid kids that play really well together. ... It’s like poetry in motion sometimes.”
Providence (29-6) will next face No. 6 Western Boone (26-6) at 4 p.m. this Saturday in a semistate match at Columbus East.
After Greensburg defeated Evansville Memorial 25-23, 19-25, 25-18, 25-23 in Saturday’s first regional semifinal, the Pioneers and Vikings faced off in a matchup of two historic programs, who both have three state championships to their credit.
Providence won the first set by six points, the second by five and third by eight.
Afterward, Purichia heaped praise on Barr-Reeve (33-2).
“I told (Vikings coach) Amber (DeCoursey), that’s one of the best defensive teams we’ve seen all year,” the Pioneers’ bench boss said. “They’re all three-sport athletes and haven’t played club, those are gritty kids. We have a ton of respect for her and the program she has. That team was a fantastic team.”
For her part, DeCoursey also had plenty of praise for Providence.
“They’re the best team in the state,” she said. “I thought we played very well and gave it our best shot. They are very impressive.”
DeCoursey said the difference was Pioneers setter Grace Purichia, the coach’s daughter.
“She can take any out-of-system ball and put it where it needs to go,” DeCoursey said.
In the first set, Providence only led 19-18 before scoring six of the last seven points — capped off by Abby Julius’ ace.
In the second set, the Pioneers led just 22-20 before tallying the final three points. Providence picked up one after the Vikings served out of rotation, then Lilly Kaiser’s kill was followed by an ace by Purichia.
In the third set, the Pioneers struggled in the early going and fell behind 6-1. Purichia, however, didn’t take a timeout. Instead, she let her seasoned team play through it.
“At this point in the season, I feel like I know when to call a timeout. I could see they were talking to each other and I could see they weren’t panicked,” she said. “If it would’ve gone another point, I think I would’ve stopped it. They’ve been playing together for two years, they have to be able to pull themselves out of a jam. I was proud of them for being able to do that.”
Providence quickly regrouped and regained the lead, at 10-9. The Pioneers then finished off the set, and the match, by scoring seven of the final eight points — the last on a kill by Nicole Stratford.
Julius paced Providence with 12 kills while Kaiser, Stratford and Makenzie Wagner had seven apiece. Also for the Pioneers, Purichia recorded a double-double (34 assists, 11 digs), to go along with six kills, while Lilly Tappel added 10 digs.
“I think we’re all pretty equal, so it gives everybody an opportunity to show their talent,” said Grace Purichia, one of only two seniors on the team.
In Saturday night’s final, Providence trailed 6-2 in the early going of the first set before using a 7-1 run to take control. The Pioneers went on to win by nine.
Providence wasn’t threatened much in the final two frames. The Pioneers won the second set by eight points and surged to a commanding 17-5 edge in the third en route to victory.
At times, Greensburg had trouble returning Providence’s serves. During one key stretch early in the second set, Kaiser recorded three consecutive aces.
“I think we flow together so well,” said Wagner, a left-handed outside hitter. “We’re like a well-oiled machine. We just really know how to work together. ... We don’t need just one person.”
The victory gave Providence its 16th regional title.
CLASS 3A CORYDON CENTRAL REGIONAL
Saturday at Corydon Central HS
Semifinals
GREENSBURG 3, EVANSVILLE MEMORIAL 1
Greensburg 25 19 25 25
Ev. Memorial 23 25 18 23
PROVIDENCE 3, BARR-REEVE 0
Barr-Reeve 19 20 17
Providence 25 25 25
Final
PROVIDENCE 3, GREENSBURG 0
Greensburg 16 17 13
Providence 25 25 25