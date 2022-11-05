MUNCIE — Providence captured its fourth state championship Saturday evening.
The No. 1 Pioneers downed fourth-ranked Bellmont 25-15, 25-16, 22-25, 25-16 in the Class 3A final at Ball State University's Worthen Arena.
Senior setter Grace Purichia had 56 assists, 16 digs and three kills — including the match-ender — while junior outside hitter Lilly Tappel tallied 12 kills and 23 digs for Providence, which previously won three straight state titles in 2013, '14 and '15.
Abby Julius led a balanced offensive attack with 15 kills while Makenzie Wagner and Lilly Kaiser finished with 14 apiece for the Pioneers (31-6).
This story will be updated.
