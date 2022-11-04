HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Providence coaching staff in 'a big family'

CLARKSVILLE — When Providence bench boss Terri Purichia and her assistants talk about the Pioneers’ coaching staff there’s one word that comes up over and over again — family.
“This coaching staff is completely like family,” Charly Neal said.
“Our coaching staff is awesome, we’re just a big family,” Brandy Denning added.
“We have such a good staff. It’s not often that the people that you work with you consider your family,” Purichia said.
But that’s the case at Providence, which will face Bellmont at 4:30 p.m. this afternoon in the Class 3A state championship match. Purichia will be joined on the bench at Ball State University’s Worthen Arena by Neal, Denning, Ryan Neal, Amy Smith, Abby Falcone and Mia Fougerousse.
“Some of these guys have been with me since the beginning, they’ve watched my kids grow up,” Purichia said. “They’ve been such a huge part of my life, so coaching with them is just so special because they’re such quality people and they pour so much love and support into this.”
The elders of the staff are Denning and the Neals.
“I’m very protective over the Providence program and you have to kind of understand it to be a part of it,” said Purichia, a 1990 PHS graduate and four-year player for the Pioneers who is in her 24th year on the job. “I can’t just hire a coach, I’m not able to just do that. It has to be somebody that understands what’s going on and is willing to put the extra in. There’s been coaches that haven’t been able to do that because of their jobs and their family life and those sorts of things, this is not for everybody. But the people that it is for, it just makes it so special. And these guys are all it.”
Denning is in her 11th year on Purichia’s staff.
“I was coaching in Louisville at the time and then Terri asked me during the club season if I wanted to coach,” she recalled earlier this week. “I started out as a JV coach in 2011, then after that I became a varsity assistant and have been here ever since.”
Over the past decade-plus, Purichia and Denning have become especially close.
“We’re like sisters because we’ve been doing this for a long time together,” the latter said. “We know when to be good cop, bad cop. She’ll be like ‘Brandy take them over to the corner.’ I can be the hype-man sometimes, or the low-key coach while she gets on’em. Coaching with Terri, it’s been really good for all these years. I’m glad I’ve stuck around this long.”
Denning almost didn’t stick around for this year though.
In March, Denning told Purichia that she wouldn’t be able to coach this season due to some work-related issues with her schedule. About two months later, however, she called Purichia on her cell phone.
“I said, ‘OK, I’m pulling a Tom Brady. I’m going to be able to come back and coach,’” recalled Denning, who had some changes in her work schedule that allowed her to return.
On the other end of the phone Purichia was in tears, overcome with joy.
Denning is one of the rare non-Providence graduates on the coaching staff, but Purichia often jokes that she is an honorary PHS alum. Last month Purichia presented Denning, and the rest of her assistants, with necklaces that had the longitude and latitude of the Larkin Center on them.
“That was so awesome, just because of everybody’s time and dedication that they do put into the program,” Denning said. “We were so appreciative of it. It’s not just the coaches, it’s the community, the parents, the fan base — it’s something you want to be a part of.”
One of Denning’s unofficial roles on staff is that of motivator.
“Brandy’s our fiery one, she’s our inspirational one,” Purichia said. “She is the coach that when we need a throat punch and we need to get a redirect, she comes in fiery. She’s got some of the best speeches I’ve ever heard.”
Last Saturday, Denning broke out one of those in between the third and fourth sets of the Pioneers’ 25-20, 25-16, 12-25, 23-25, 15-7 win over Western Boone in the semistate.
“I’m super-competitive. I don’t like to lose, obviously none of us really do. I did try to get them pumped up, just get them motivated,” she recalled. “I just want them to be successful because I know that they can be. I know they put the work in everyday at practice, staying after, getting extra lessons, and all that stuff, so I want them to be able to hang a banner. I do.”
So do the Neals — the husband and wife duo of Ryan and Charly, both PHS graduates.
Charly Neal, who is in her second stint on staff, was a freshman in Purichia’s first season on the bench. While she was a four-year player for the Pioneers, her future husband was busy in baseball and basketball.
“Ryan didn’t even know volleyball until after (high school),” Charly Neal said earlier this week.
He began to learn it, though, when the two were in college after she convinced him to play sand volleyball.
“I was thinking, ‘Volleyball’s a girls’ sport. I’m not going to play volleyball,’” Ryan Neal recalled. “She was like, ‘No, you’ll play. Guys play.’ I got into it and just fell in love with it. We were playing leagues five nights a week and I just got into it heavy.”
“He came back and coached at Providence, then he went on to coach at Bellarmine and UofL,” Charly Neal said. “But he came back to Providence, because it’s where our heart is.”
Charly Neal also returned to the bench after having children. The Neals’ three kids, including fourth-grader Madi, are regulars at Providence practices.
“Our kids get to come every day,” Charly Neal said. “And all they do is dream about it. Madi, everything she does in school, everything she writes about, is wanting to be a Providence volleyball player. So not only is it a part of our family, but it’s a part of our everyday life. We rush home from work every day just to come here. It’s awesome.”
So are the Neals’ contributions to the staff, according to Purichia.
“Charly is our technician,” the head coach said. “Charly is probably the smartest person I’ve ever met and she can game-coach like no other. The things that she sees defensively, and just her knowledge of the game, (are awesome). She was an amazing setter for us at Providence and she has taken all of that in. She’s the brains. She just can take all that information, all those statistics, and work it up and give such great feedback. She’s also someone that does a really good job pulling kids one-on-one. She knows these kids so well, she knows exactly what she needs to say to get them, either through whatever they’re going through, or redirected, or give’em that loving, ‘C’mon you can do it,’ kind of speech.”
Meanwhile Ryan Neal is “the glue to this whole operation,” according to Purichia.
“He is here every single day at practice,” she said. “Because of Brandy’s job and Charly’s job, they’re not always here — they’re here 90 percent of the time — but Ryan is here every single day with me. He does so much technical training. (Plus) he’s one of the most genuine people I’ve ever been around and he loves and cares for these kids so much.
“He also does the spiritual piece, he leads our prayer every day. (Also) he puts so much effort into all of the extra things that we do — the quotes, the music, the boards. (Mon)day he had a five-page document of quotes that he had collected from former players and former coaches, people that can give great advice. He does so much extra to pour into these kids. And that just makes it really very special and very unique.”
“Our coaching staff is special, in my opinion, because of just the amount of love that they pour into the kids,” Ryan Neal added. “I really feel like that’s been a theme this year. We have talked about it from Day One, not being selfish, and it kind of has to start with the top, us being good examples and good role models. So that’s been our goal, is to just show them love. Being a school that can share faith is so important to us. We pray for the kids in between practices and before every practice. That’s been our theme, is love.”
And it all starts with Purichia, according to Ryan Neal.
“There’s a lot of things that Terri does that people don’t even realize, as far as building out our schedule and the organization that goes behind it,” he said. “It’s an endless list of T-shirts and food, just constantly being busy taking care of this program. She’s kind of the mama bear behind the entire program and she runs it with love. She’s such a great example. The No. 1 thing that I like about coaching with Terri is that she gives us a platform and an opportunity in practice to speak to the team and to give them stuff from us. She really values her assistant coaches, more than anybody I’ve ever worked with, so that’s what I appreciate most about her.”
Purichia is equally as appreciative of her staff.
“I don’t know of a group of people that put this much time and effort in coaching,” she said. “And it’s not just the volleyball, it’s the life. And that, I think, is just the key to what is going on in this gym — it’s so much more than volleyball.”