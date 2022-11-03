HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Purichia having a dream season for Pioneers

Ever since she was a little, Grace Purichia has dreamed about winning a state championship.
This Saturday, the Providence senior setter/defensive specialist hopes to turn those dreams into reality.
The No. 1 Pioneers (30-6) will face fourth-ranked Bellmont (30-6) at 4:30 p.m. that afternoon in the Class 3A state final at Ball State University’s Worthern Arena.
“I am super-pumped and very excited,” Grace Purichia said earlier this week. “This is everything I’ve wanted and I just can’t wait.”
Of course what makes it even more special for Purichia is that she’s trying for a championship on a team that is coached by her mom, long-time Providence bench boss Terri Purichia.
“(Winning the state title) would mean the world to me. It would be so awesome to see us up there (on the podium), get a banner and have that state ring,” said Grace Purichia, the youngest of three sisters. “None of her children have won a state championship and this is her last crack at it, and my last crack at, so I’m hoping that we just go out with a bang.”
That would be the culmination of an idea that began when she started coming to Providence practices, alongside older sisters Maggie and Anna, with her mom.
“Since I was little, since I was the toddler in the ball cart, I’ve been around this program. So to finish my season with the highest accomplishment would just be so perfect and it’s what I’ve always wanted ever since I got here,” Grace Purichia said.
As a child it wasn’t uncommon to see the youngest Purichia sucking her thumb at the end of the Pioneers’ bench while sporting a dress, sparkly shoes and a bow in her hair.
Those looks were deceiving, though, because the baby of the Purichia clan has always had an inner fire.
“In any family, I think, you find that the youngest has to be the most aggressive most of the time because they’re always fighting for something,” father Jeff Purichia said. “They’re fighting for toys, they’re fighting for attention, they’re fighting for food, whatever it might be. ... We called it the ‘What About Me Syndrome.’ ‘What about me, how come I can’t have that? How come I can’t do that?’
“’Well you’re not tall enough, you can’t go on those rides yet.’ She had to fight. She’s always had a little piss and vinegar about her because of that. I think that’s just natural for any younger kid.”
“Without a doubt she is a Terri Purichia mini-me,” Terri Purichia added with a laugh. “My husband has always said about Grace that her mouth writes checks that her body can’t cash. She is very, very sassy and she’s very intense, but she has a very light-hearted personality too.
“What you see on the floor is not her personality at all. And people don’t know that until they kind of get to know her and they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s a total goof off.’ They just see that volleyball side of her and that’s not the persona she has off the court at all. The parents have said that a million times: ‘Grace is so funny.’”
However, her career has been nothing to laugh at. Earlier this season, she became the first player in program history with 2,000 assists, 1,000 digs, 500 kills and over 100 aces. About the only thing to elude her so far has been a state championship, which Providence hasn’t won since 2015.
Grace Purichia was a freshman (while Maggie was a senior and Anna a junior) on the 2019 team that went 29-2 and lost in five sets to Center Grove in a 4A regional final.
The next season she was a starter on the squad that went 23-7 and fell in five sets to eventual state champion Yorktown in the semistate.
“That was probably one of the most heart-breaking losses I’ve ever played in in my entire life,” Grace Purichia said. “I still can’t re-watch that film because we were just so close and that was probably one of the best teams I’ve ever been on.”
Last year she took over full-time setting duties for a team that had no seniors and was flush with freshmen and sophomores.
“My junior year it was a whole new world, I had to be the leader,” Grace Purichia said.
That, however, was some times difficult for her.
“Since there was no seniors, I kind of felt like I had to overdo my role and my position,” Grace Purichia said. “So every time I would freak out, I’d be like, ‘OK Grace, you have to score this point, you have to do this, you don’t have to do that.’”
“Last season we had to be like, ‘You can’t do this by yourself,’” Terri Purichia added. “She’d try to hit every ball. She’d try to dump every ball, she’d want to serve, serve, serve. And we were like, ‘This is about development.’
“She would tell (assistant coach) Charly (Neal), ‘I can score, I know I can score.’ And Charly was like, ‘I know, but you have to teach them how to score.’”
The Pioneers’ 2021 campaign ended with another difficult defeat, a five-set setback to rival Floyd Central in the sectional final.
That loss, though, allowed Providence — which had been playing up two classifications due to the IHSAA’s success factor — to drop down to 3A for Grace Purichia’s final season.
“I feel like we needed last year,” she said. “We needed that loss. I feel like we needed to show that we weren’t invincible and we could be knocked down a peg. That is what motivated us all this season, that that wasn’t going to happen again. We may have ended sort of a dynasty last year, but we just rebuilt our very own this year.”
The Pioneers rolled through the regular season with only six losses — five to 4A teams and one to traditional national powerhouse Louisville Assumption. Then, they didn’t drop a set en route to sectional and regional titles.
“Everyone has just really stepped up and has done their roles to the best of their abilities and it has just been so effortless playing with them,” said Grace Purichia, who has committed to play collegiately at Jacksonville State University, an NCAA Division I program in Alabama. “It has just been so awesome that I get to focus on just setting, I don’t have to worry about anything else. All I have to do is just set the ball up to one of my hitters and they’ll crush it. I just think this year we all have a lot more trust in each other because we got last year, we got to experience all of that, we got to kind of work out the kinks and everything.”
So far this season, Purichia has compiled 1,101 assists, 325 digs, 197 kills and 24 total blocks.
“Our offense is very balanced,” Terri Purichia said. “She’s using a lot of kids, she’s doing a lot of mixing it up with different kids and they’ve all been very effective.
“What I see them bringing out in her and what I see her bringing out in them, it’s just awesome. It’s so much fun to watch her blossom into being a great leader, a great teammate and an awesome friend."
Last Saturday, the youngest Purichia nearly had a triple-double (finishing with 49 assists, 15 digs and nine kills) to lead the Pioneers to a five-set victory over Western Boone in the semistate match at Columbus East.
“I think on a day-to-day basis she acts more like her mother. But I saw a side of her that I had not seen at the end of game four,” Jeff Purichia said. “She kind of turned into a junkyard dog. She was barking at her teammates, barking at the other team and that’s kind of more — I would say — like me.”
Sparked by Purichia’s attitude and her passing to Makenzie Wagner, who had five big kills in the final frame, the Pioneers rolled to an eight-point triumph.
Afterward, amid the post-match celebration, Grace Purichia found her mother. The two shared a long, tear-filled embrace.
“I was too busy crying to know what I was doing. I just kept spinning in a circle. So after she got through the handshake line she came and found me and that was very special,” Terri Purichia recalled afterward. “To see her get to the podium as a senior, and Taylor (Bansbach) get to the podium as a senior, and then to see this team make it to the very last round, that is just something so special.”
“I’ve tried to put all of this in perspective. Really I’ve tried to block it because I don’t want to believe this is my last week with my final daughter,” Terri Purichia added following Monday’s practice. “One of the most unique experiences that I’ve ever had is coaching my kids here. Being the coach’s daughter has not been easy for them at all. I don’t get to do the mom things that other moms get to do. And I’m sure that they have heard their share of things that they wish they didn’t hear from people, not only in the locker room, but in the stands. That’s been tough, it hasn’t always been very easy. And it’s probably been the hardest on Grace.”
“Ever since I came to Providence (getting to the state championship), that’s what I wanted, that was the goal,” Grace Purichia said. “It being my last year and getting to go to state with this group of people coached by mom — there’s no greater feeling. It’s like the perfect ending to the story.”
Following last Saturday’s semistate win over the Stars, someone sent a note to the Providence coach regarding her youngest daughter.
“(It) said, ‘Just watching Grace play, not only is she a very talented player, but you can just see the love that she has. Not only for the kids, but for the coaches and for the program and for the school. It just all comes out as you watch her,’” Terri Purichia said. “I thought that was such a nice compliment and really exactly right. You can just see that she completely embodies everything that is good about this program and everything that is good about Providence.
“She has loved every second of being at this school. She has loved every second of being a student. She has loved every second of being a Providence volleyball player and she’s dreamt of this moment her whole life. If you played at Providence and you have a daughter, you hope that one day this happens for her. And that’s just what I hope happens,” Terri Purichia continued, fighting back tears. “I hope she can leave with a state championship, because I know that’s her dream and moms want their babies’ dreams to come true.”
Grace Purichia will try to make her dreams a reality on Saturday.