SELLERSBURG — The host Lions swept Borden 25-23, 25-15, 25-20 in the first round of the Class A Rock Creek Sectional on Thursday night.
Chloe Carter (15 kills, 12 assists) and Jayli Smith (13 kills, 17 assists) each had double-doubles to lead the Lions. Senior Jenna Rogers led the defensive effort with 21 digs.
“We came out slow and Borden definitely came in much-improved. They came ready to play,” said Rock Creek coach Jennifer Brown, whose team previously swept the Braves back on Aug. 19. “The girls bounced right back after getting in a deficit and we had great play in the back row by libero Jenna Rogers and great net play by Chloe Carter, Jayli Smith and Leilani Allen. Tiffany Miller had a lot of saves for us tonight. We will get back at it tomorrow, and get ready to face Shawe Memorial on Saturday morning.”
The Lions (11-9) will face Shawe Memorial (19-7) at 10 a.m. Saturday morning in the first sectional semifinal. Rock Creek previously topped the Hilltoppers in four sets on Aug. 18.
New Washington (16-13) will take on Lanesville (13-14) at around 11:15 a.m. Saturday in the second semi.
The Mustangs, who lost 3-1 to the Eagles on Sept. 23, advanced with a 25-9, 25-13, 25-19 sweep of South Central on Thursday night.
The Rock Creek Sectional final is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday night.
CLASS A ROCK CREEK SECTIONAL
ROCK CREEK 3, BORDEN 0
Borden 23 15 20
Rock Creek 25 25 25
RC STATISTICS
Kills: Chloe Carter 15, Jayli Smith 13, Tiffany Miller 5, Leilani Allen 5, Jenna Howard 2.
Assists: Smith 17, Carter 12, Santana Dozal 2.
Aces: Howard 2, Miller 2, Allen 2, Jenna Rogers 2, Smith 1.
Digs: Rogers 21, Smith 5, Carter 4, Emma Chandarlis 3.
NEW WASHINGTON 3, SOUTH CENTRAL 0
New Washington 25 25 25
South Central 9 13 19
PIRATES FALL, WARRIORETTES WIN
SCOTTSBURG — Corydon Central outlasted Charlestown 25-15, 25-15, 20-25, 25-12 in the first round of the Class 3A Scottsburg Sectional on Thursday night.
The Panthers (19-10) will face the host Warriorettes (21-11) at 1 p.m. Saturday in the second semi.
Scottsburg advanced with a 19-25, 25-15, 25-11, 25-22 victory over Salem in Thursday night’s first match.
Madison (20-8) will take on Silver Creek (19-11), which has won four straight sectional titles, at 11 a.m. Saturday morning in the first semifinal.
The championship match is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday night.
MUSKETEERS, BLUEJACKETS ADVANCE
NEW ALBANY — Eastern and Mitchell each won first-round matches Thursday night in the Class 2A Christian Academy Sectional.
The Musketeers outlasted Henryville 18-25, 25-21, 28-26, 25-18 in the first match, ending the Hornets’ back-to-back sectional title streak.
Meanwhile the Bluejackets advanced with a 25-18, 25-7, 25-13 sweep of Crawford County.
Eastern (4-15) will take on Mitchell (23-6) at approximately noon Saturday in the second semifinal.
The host Warriors (14-11) will face Clarksville (3-21) at 11 a.m. Saturday morning in the first semi.
The sectional final is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday night.
