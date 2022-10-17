MADISON — Top-ranked Providence swept its way to another sectional title Saturday night.
The Pioneers topped Scottsburg 25-11, 25-7, 25-16 in the Class 3A Madison Sectional final.
Providence’s 11th sectional championship in 12 seasons also exorcised the demons of last year’s five-set loss to Floyd Central in a 4A final.
“I was so happy for this team that they earned that sectional and now they can just take a breath and worry about trying to advance to the next round,” Pioneers coach Terri Purichia said. “There was just so much pressure losing it last season and I characterized it as something different than it was, so I was very glad that I finally just realized — by having a talk with them — that it was more about the pressure of the situation than it was about the class of it. I’m just so happy that it’s over and they don’t have to feel the weight of Providence sitting on their shoulders.”
Providence (27-6) will face fifth-ranked Barr-Reeve (33-1) at around 1 p.m. this Saturday in the second semifinal of the Corydon Central Regional. Seventh-ranked Greensburg (33-0) will take on Evansville Memorial (16-8) at 11 a.m. in the first semi. The final is scheduled for 7 p.m. that night.
Providence advanced to the championship match with a 25-6, 25-11, 25-15 sweep of the host Cubs in Saturday’s first semifinal. Meanwhile the Warriorettes (25-9), coached by PHS graduate D.J. Zipp, outlasted North Harrison 25-21, 25-20, 25-21 in the second semi.
“Madison, to us, they played so well against Charlestown, that was a really good game on Tuesday night.
“(Against Madison) I think we started off in the first set with such a good serving run and it just spooked them a little bit, so we never really saw what we thought we were going to see out of them,” Purichia said. “Then Scottsburg kind of had the same thing. They are a very good team and we had quite a bit of respect for what they were going to be able to do, but I think the speed of the offense just sort of over-powered them just a little bit and then we just didn’t ever get the best of Scottsburg, so that was unfortunate.”
CLASS 3A MADISON SECTIONAL
Saturday’s semifinals
PROVIDENCE 3, MADISON 0
Providence 25 25 25
Madison 6 11 15
SCOTTSBURG 3, NORTH HARRISON 0
Scottsburg 25 25 25
North Harrison 21 20 21
Saturday’s final
PROVIDENCE 3, SCOTTSBURG 0
Providence 25 25 25
Scottsburg 11 7 16
EAGLES SWEEP WARRIORS
NEW ALBANY — Lanesville swept the host Warriors 25-21, 26-24, 25-19 in the Class A Christian Academy Sectional final Saturday night.
It’s the second straight sectional championship, and third in program history, for the Eagles.
Lanesville (26-4) will face No. 1 Springs Valley (29-4) at noon this Saturday in the second semifinal of the Loogootee Regional. Second-ranked Tecumseh (28-4) will take on No. 4 Trinity Lutheran (23-10) at 10 a.m. in the first semi. The final is scheduled for 6 p.m. that evening.
In sectional semifinals earlier Saturday, CAI beat Borden 25-21, 25-13, 25-18 while Lanesville swept Rock Creek 25-10, 25-16, 25-10.
Against the Braves, freshman Maycee Hoefler (12) and sophomore Mya Chapman (10) combined for 22 of the Warriors’ 37 kills. Freshman Ella Peach topped the team in assists (28) and service aces (four). Defensively, Hoefler had a team-high three total blocks while junior Karlyn Denny led the way with nine digs.
Against the Lions, Linzie Wernert led the way offensively for the Eagles with 11 kills while Devy Oberholtzer dished out 26. Lauren Schneider and Ava Kerr topped the team with three service aces apiece. Defensively, junior Karolynn Phillips recorded eight total blocks while Kerr and Oberholtzer had nine digs each.
The championship was the rubber match between CAI (21-12) and Lanesville, who split a pair of regular-season meetings.
The Warriors won 27-25, 25-17 Sept. 17 in the final of the Henryville Invitational. Three days later, though, the Eagles outlasted CAI 23-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-12.
In the final, Wernert tallied 10 kills while Oberholtzer dished out 21 assists for Lanesville. Additionally, Phillips finished with four total blocks while senior Emma Stacy topped the team in digs (17) and aces (three).
Hoefler (12), Avery Kerr (10) and Chapman (nine) combined for 31 of CAI’s 41 kills while Peach dished out 36 assists. Defensively, Kristen Abbott tallied 10 digs while Kerr and Regan Barth tallied two total blocks apiece.
CLASS A CAI SECTIONAL
Saturday’s semifinals
CAI 3, BORDEN 0
Borden 21 13 18
CAI 25 25 25
CAI STATISTICS
Kills: Maycee Hoefler 12, Mya Chapman 10, Karlyn Denny 8, Avery Kerr 3, Ella Peach 2, Ella Siekman 1, Regan Barth 1.
Assists: Peach 28, Kristen Abbott 3, Kerr 2, Leah Stevens 1.
Aces: Peach 4, Abbott 3, Siekman 1, Kerr 1.
Blocks: Hoefler 3, Peach 2, Kerr 1, Barth 1, Denny 1.
Digs: Denny 9, Abbott 8, Stevens 7, Siekman 5, Loran Palmer 5, Peach 4, Chapman 4, Kerr 3, Barth 3, Hoefler 1.
LANESVILLE 3, ROCK CREEK 0
Lanesville 25 25 25
Rock Creek 10 16 10
LHS LEADERS
Kills: Linzie Wernert 11.
Assists: Devy Oberholtzer 26.
Aces: Lauren Schneider 3, Ava Kerr 3.
Blocks: Karolynn Phillips 8.
Digs: Kerr 9, Oberholtzer 9.
Saturday’s final
LANESVILLE 3, CAI 0
CAI 21 24 19
Lanesville 25 26 25
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: CAI — Hoefler 12, Kerr 10, Chapman 9, Denny 5, Barth 4, Stevens 1. L — Wernert 10.
Assists: CAI — Peach 36, Hoefler 3, Denny 1, Kerr 1. L — Oberholtzer 21.
Aces: CAI — Abbott 2, Stevens 1, Kerr 1, Denny 1. L — Emma Stacy 3.
Blocks: CAI — Barth 2, Kerr 2. L — Phillips 4.
Digs: CAI — Abbott 10, Peach 8, Palmer 7, Denny 6, Siekman 6, Stevens 6, Chapman 2, Kerr 2, Hoefler 1. L — Stacy 17.
