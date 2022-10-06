LOUISVILLE — Class 3A No. 1 Providence closed out its regular season with a 25-17, 24-26, 25-18, 25-22 win over host Louisville DuPont Manual on Thursday night.
The Pioneers (24-6) will next face Silver Creek at 6 p.m. Tuesday night in a first-round match of the Madison Sectional.
RED DEVILS DOWN PIRATES
JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville outlasted Charlestown 3-1 Thursday night.
Both teams will be back in action in Saturday tournaments.
REBELS SWEEP HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Southwestern swept host Henryville 25-10, 25-16, 25-16 in the Hornets’ regular-season finale Thursday night.
PANTHERS CLIP CLARKSVILLE
CORYDON — Host Corydon Central swept Clarksville in a matchup of former Mid-Southern Conference foes Thursday night.
‘DOGS SWEEP SALEM
SALEM — Visiting New Albany swept Salem 25-9, 25-7, 25-12 Wednesday night.
Callie Loesch led a balanced offensive attack with nine kills while Cheyenne Palmer added seven. Freshman Addi Vaughn dished out 26 assists while Reese Stivers recorded seven of the Bulldogs’ 18 service aces.
Alexis Caldwell led the way defensively with 12 digs while Loesch and Palmer had two blocks apiece.
New Albany (16-10) will next compete in Lawrence North’s Wildcat Invitational on Saturday.
NEW ALBANY 3, SALEM 0
New Albany 25 25 25
Salem 9 7 12
NA STATISTICS
Kills: Callie Loesch 9, Cheyenne Palmer 7, Ellie Scharlow 6, Alexis Caldwell 5, Ashlyn Clifton 5, Charlotte Fisher 1, Reese Stivers 1.
Assists: Addi Vaughn 26, Caldwell 2, Kennedy Pease 1, Stivers 1, Palmer 1, Clifton 1.
Aces: Stivers 7, Caldwell 4, Loesch 3, Audrey Smith 2, Pease 1, Scharlow 1.
Blocks: Loesch 2, Palmer 2, Caldwell 1, Clifton 1, Scharlow 1.
Digs: Caldwell 12, Clifton 5, Stivers 5, Vaughn 5, Scharlow 3, Pease 2, Loesch 2, Morgan Tyler 1.
