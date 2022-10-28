HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Seniors lead the way for Pioneers

CLARKSVILLE — Grace Purichia and Taylor Bansbach are alike off the court.
On the court, however, Providence's two seniors (Purichia is a setter and Bansbach a defensive specialist) have very different leadership styles.
"Taylor keeps the vibe light. Grace is the competitor," Pioneers head coach Terri Purichia, who is also Grace's mother, recently said. "When somebody needs to get in your grill, that’s going to be Grace. And then Taylor’s going to come behind you and be like, ‘It’s OK, it’s OK. You got this.’"
Both techniques have been equally effective and are big reasons why Providence will play in the Class 3A south semistate today at Columbus East, according to the bench boss.
"I think that because they have such different personalities, it’s just what everybody needs at just the right time," Terri Purichia said. "When something needs to go right, I think Grace is that person that can bring everybody up to that level. And when there needs to be a tension release, Taylor comes through for that. They just really work very well together as leaders."
Top-ranked Providence (29-6) will face No. 6 Western Boone (26-6) at 4 p.m. this afternoon in the Orange Pit. The winner will advance to the state championship match, which is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. next Saturday at Ball State University's Worthen Arena.
"We know the team we’re facing is a really good team, so we’ve been watching a lot of film and we’ve been practicing really hard during the week," Grace Purichia said. "We’re just really paying attention to all the details and preparing ourselves for a really good game."
Purichia and Bansbach had a year to prepare for their role as leaders since they were the only juniors on a senior-less squad last season.
"They were in such a tough spot last year not having any seniors to try and figure this out with a team full of freshmen and sophomores," Terri Purichia said. "They developed a personality last year that was OK with us. That was light-heartedness — 'We want to have dance parties before the game. We want to sing on the microphone. We want to ball-out and have fun, is what their motto was. And we were OK with that because that’s what that team needed at the time. So they still have that personality, but now they’ve added just a little bit more intensity to it.
"They’ve really kind of grown up as seniors, getting a second try at this, so that's been fun to watch'em do that. Both of them work so hard. They really put a lot of time and effort and energy in planning. When you’re a senior you get to plan everything and do all the shirts and do all the everything and make all the decisions, so they have been meticulous with their planning. They knew what they wanted and they have gotten everything that they’ve wanted. They’ve set those goals and set’em really high. The kids really rally around them as the leaders of the team."
"It’s been nice because last year we got to form a really good connection with the team," Grace Purichia added. "And we have the exact same team this year and so we just got to continue on with that great team chemistry and just have a blast for two years in a row."
"All the girls, we’re all super-close now, so to keep building on top of what we had makes it great," Bansbach added.
On the court, Bansbach ranks fourth on the squad in digs (197). Off of it, she provides the comedic relief for the Pioneers.
"(Taylor) is just so fun," Grace Purichia said. "You can always count on her to have the best energy all the time and she will always put a smile on every single person’s face."
"She has such a light-hearted personality. Her facial expressions tell a thousand words. She’s very fun," Terri Purichia added. "She’s just high-energy and very excitable. She’s very bubbly and almost always in a good mood. She’s got such a great smile on her face and a very positive outlook.
"She doesn’t have a great deal of intensity, she’s very light-hearted. (Meanwhile) Grace is super-intense, and very light-hearted as well, but in a different way."
For her part Purichia leads vocally and by example. She tops the team in assists (980) and service aces (58) while ranking second in digs (294) and fifth in kills (179).
"Grace, she has great leadership," Bansbach said. "She always knows what to say, how to pick people up, she’s always very confident in herself and she shows it to other people."
Purichia and Bansbach hope to end their seasons, and careers, with a state title. But no matter what what happens, the two are glad for their time together.
"We have such a good time together, I couldn’t have picked a better person to be my other senior," Grace Purichia said.