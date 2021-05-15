HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Three big hitters highlight NTSPY finalists

In volleyball, it’s all about the kills.
So it should come as no surprise then that the three finalists for News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Volleyball Player of the Year are all big hitters.
Silver Creek’s Bella Hinton, Providence’s Ali Hornung and Rock Creek’s Ligia Williams collectively combined for 1,166 kills this past season. Those three will vie for the award, which will be announced virtually in June.
BELLA HINTON, SILVER CREEK
The 5-foot-10 senior outside hitter had an outstanding season — topping the team in kills (361) and kills per set (3.5) while posting a 42.8 kill percentage and .294 hitting percentage — in spite of its inauspicious start.
“We faced some struggles in the beginning, because a couple of us got COVID,” Hinton recalled.
It didn’t take long, though, before Hinton & Co. got healthy, and rolling. The Dragons captured their fourth straight sectional title and their third regional championship in four seasons.
“I would do anything to go back and play my senior year again. We had great chemistry and all the girls pushed each other in practices and matches,” Hinton said. “We made a great run. It didn’t end how we wanted it to, but it was one of the best years.”
She was also second on the squad in total blocks (42), tied for third in service aces (46) while ranking fourth in digs (157) and serves received (116) for the Dragons, who went 27-9 last season, which ended with a 3-1 loss to Brebeuf in the semistate.
After the season, Hinton was named a first-team All-State pick in Class 3A by the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association.
The senior plans to continue her career at the next level, although she’s not sure where yet.
“I’m waiting to the end of our club season to make a decision, but I will be playing college volleyball,” said Hinton, who plans to study kinesiology before heading to physical therapy school.
ALI HORNUNG, PROVIDENCE
The 5-foot-10 senior outside hitter, and two-time reigning Player of the Year, had another outstanding season for the Pioneers.
Hornung topped the team in kills (446), kills per set (4.6), kill percentage (49.5), hitting percentage (36.4), digs (368), solo blocks (eight) and serves received (478). She also ranked second in total blocks (45) and block assists (37), third in assists (53) and fourth in service aces (28) for the Pioneers, who went 23-7 and lost 3-2 to eventual Class 4A state champion Yorktown in the semistate.
“It was a great season,” she said. “We were all kind of worried about it at first because we didn’t know what to expect (with COVID-19), we were always worried about getting quarantined. ... But honestly I couldn’t have asked for a better season, especially being my senior year. I was really, really close with a lot of the freshman and they followed our lead perfectly. We had a really, really close team this year and Coach (Terri) P(urichia) and the parents, tried to do everything to make it as normal as possible, so I’m really thankful for that.”
After the season, the Hornung was named a first-team All-American by VolleyballMag.com, MaxPreps and Under Armour, as well as a first-team All-State selection in 4A by the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association. Then last week, she was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Indiana.
“I was really surprised and really excited,” she said. “It’s a really big honor and I’m really humbled by it. The talent in Indiana for volleyball is crazy, it’s ridiculous, so it’s pretty awesome to get it.”
Next for Hornung it will be on to Purdue, where she’ll join her older sister, Marissa, a defensive specialist for the Boilermakers.
“I’m really excited,” she said. “I’ve always told people it reminds me of Providence in a way because everybody’s so close up there. I’m really looking forward to that, and just to play at the next level. I’m really excited for the competition aspect because I’m a really competitive person. Then, playing with Marissa for a year is going to be something pretty special.”
LIGIA WILLIAMS, ROCK CREEK
The 6-foot-3 senior outside hitter/middle blocker was a dominant force for the Lions this past season. Williams topped the team in kills (389), kills per set (5.0), solo blocks (72) and total blocks (74) while ranking second in digs (218) and third in service aces (32).
“Senior year was very nice. We won one of the tournaments that we had, I think it was the Lawrenceburg tournament, and that was a really fun one, everybody was on-point,” said Williams, who also recorded a 64.3 kill percentage and a .474 hitting percentage.
Williams, however, was unable to play in the first round of the state tournament (i.e. the sectional) due to a COVID quarantine.
“I was watching it in the house. I was just so happy,” she recalled of watching the Lions win their fourth straight sectional title. “I was screaming, I dropped the phone and everything.”
She returned for the regional, where Trinity Lutheran outlasted Rock Creek 3-1 in the semifinals.
After the season, Williams was named first-team All-State in Class A by the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association. Additionally, she was selected to the IHSVCA Senior All-Star team.
Williams will continue her career at the University of Cincinnati.
“I’m really nervous, but I really do like the teammates I’m going to have, so I feel like it’ll make the transition easier,” she said.
Something else that should help in that regard will be the presence of her twin sister, Lajoy, who is going to be a team manager.
“I feel like it’ll also make the transition easier because she’s coming with me and I’ll have her too,” Williams said.
2020 NEWS AND TRIBUNE ALL-AREA TEAMS
First team
Bella Hinton, Silver Creek senior
Ali Hornung, Providence senior
Bree Martin, New Albany senior
Anna Purichia, Providence senior
Mallory Ramsey, Silver Creek senior
Ligia Williams, Rock Creek senior
Second team
Caroline Hilbrich, Floyd Central sophomore
Kayden Holcomb, Floyd Central senior
Emma Kaelin, Providence senior
Abby Marks, Silver Creek junior
Riley Nunn, Henryville senior
Grace Purichia, Providence sophomore
Leah Thompson, Rock Creek senior
Third team
Adeline Baldwin, Christian Academy senior
Anna Dablow, Silver Creek senior
Kayleigh Gernand, Jeffersonville senior
Anna Hilbrich, Floyd Central senior
Tess Owsley, New Albany senior
Kayleigh Smith, Charlestown senior
Honorable mention
Ella Baldwin, CAI; Kenzie Baker, Charlestown; Kiki Brown, Silver Creek; Alexis Caldwell, New Albany; Josey Cheatham, Borden; Courtney Combs, Floyd Central; Lanae’ Crowe, Charlestown; Karlyn Denny, CAI; Katelyn Devers, Charlestown; Erynn Dickson, Jeffersonville; Abby Dues, Jeffersonville; Abbi East, Charlestown; Grace Ellison, New Washington; Macy Fields, New Washington; Jalayah Hamby, Jeffersonville; Mandy Hess, Floyd Central; Kaylee Hunt, Floyd Central; Avery King, Henryville; Kamori Knight, New Albany; Kylie Tyra Lacy, Henryville; Natalie Lostutter, Floyd Central; Alyvia Luce, Jeffersonville; Kylie McConnell, Charlestown; Elliot Mays, Jeffersonville; Jolie Miles, CAI; Ella Perkinson, Borden; Kasey Quenichet, Floyd Central; Lydia Rush, Providence; Charleigh Ryan, Henryville; Abby Vancampen, CAI.
Coaches of the Year
Terri Purichia, Providence; Jeff Zimmerman, Silver Creek.