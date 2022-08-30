Volleyballs are bouncing across Clark and Floyd counties.
So with that in mind, let’s take a quick look at 25 players to watch this season.
KIKI BROWN, SILVER CREEK
The senior defensive specialist topped the Dragons in digs (478) and service aces (59) while ranking second in assists (115) as a junior in 2021.
ALEXIS CALDWELL, NEW ALBANY
The senior outside hitter is coming off a very strong junior season in which she topped the Bulldogs in kills (311) and digs (248) while ranking second in service aces (61). Caldwell has picked up where she left off so far this season. She had a team-high 74 kills (3.4 per set) through New Albany’s first six matches.
CALLIE JO CELICHOWSKI, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior middle blocker had 154 kills, a .315 hitting percentage and a 44.4 kill percentage as a junior. She was also second on the squad in total blocks (57).
TARA CHISMAN, CHARLESTOWN
The senior setter topped the team in assists (485) and service aces (49) while also ranking second in digs (294) as a junior in 2021.
KARLYN DENNY, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
The junior outside/right-side hitter is coming off a solid sophomore season in which she topped the Warriors in kills (249) and service aces (83) while ranking third in total blocks (30).
ABBY DUES, JEFFERSONVILLE
The senior setter topped the Red Devils in service aces (42) and assists (599) while ranking second in digs (160) as a junior in 2021.
MACY FERRELL, SILVER CREEK
The senior outside/opposite-side hitter is coming off a solid junior campaign in which she was second on the team in kills (188) while also finishing fourth in total blocks (32) and tying for fifth in aces (32).
CARLY FONDA, FLOYD CENTRAL
The sophomore setter is off to a solid start this season. Through the Highlanders’ first eight matches, she ranked first in assists (114) and third in digs (54).
SOPHIA FUQUAY, CHARELSTOWN
The sophomore middle blocker is coming off a fine freshman season in which she topped the team in total blocks (50) while also ranking third in kills (119).
DAHJA GAINES, CLARKSVILLE
The senior do-everything player led the Generals in kills (60), aces (24), digs (188) and assists (81) as a junior in 2021.
JENNA HEIDBREDER, FLOYD CENTRAL
The junior outside hitter ranked third on the team in total blocks (57) and fourth in kills (167) as a sophomore in 2021.
MANDY HESS, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior had a team-best 571 assists while also ranking fourth on the squad in digs (221) as a junior in 2021. She’s doing more of the latter this season and had a team-high 93 digs through the team’s first 22 sets.
CAROLINE HILBRICH, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior outside hitter/defensive specialist is coming off a standout junior season in which she topped the team in kills (301) and tied for first in service aces (41) while also ranking second in digs (321).
MADDIE HUNTER, SILVER CREEK
The senior outside hitter/defensive specialist was second on the squad in aces (46) while also ranking third in kills (151) and digs (219) as a junior in 2021.
LILLY KAISER, PROVIDENCE
The junior middle hitter is coming off a solid sophomore season in which she topped the team in total blocks (58) while also ranking third in service aces (43) and fourth in kills (185).
ALYVIA LUCE, JEFFERSONVILLE
The senior defensive specialist topped the team in digs (215) and was second in service aces (41) as a junior in 2021.
ADDISON MAKUN, SILVER CREEK
The 6-foot-2 sophomore middle blocker is off to a solid start for the Dragons. Through their first eight matches, she ranked second on the squad in kills (42) and first in total blocks (30).
CHEYENNE PALMER NEW ALBANY
The senior setter is coming off a strong junior season in which she topped the team in assists (489) and service aces (63) while ranking second in total blocks (46) and third in digs (162).
GRACE PURICHIA, PROVIDENCE
The senior setter/defensive specialist is coming off a standout junior campaign in which she paced the Pioneers in assists (793), digs (322) and service aces (56) while also ranking third in kills (235).
ELLIE PRIDDY, SILVER CREEK
The junior outside hitter/setter is coming off a strong sophomore season in which she topped the team in kills (336) and kills per set (3.3) while also ranking second in total blocks (41) and third in service aces (40).
JAYLI SMITH, ROCK CREEK
The junior do-everything for the Lions, led them in kills (188), aces (46) and assists (227) while ranking third in digs (52) as a sophomore in 2021.
NICOLE STRATFORD, PROVIDENCE
The junior outside hitter/defensive specialist was second in aces (48) and fourth in digs (183) as a sophomore in 2021.
LILLY TAPPEL, PROVIDENCE
The junior outside hitter is coming off a strong sophomore season in which she was second on the squad in kills (250) and hitting percentage (.314) while also ranking third in digs (186).
GABBY THOMAS, BORDEN
The junior setter had a strong sophomore season and she’s continuing to build off of it. She tallied 31 assists and 20 digs in the Braves’ four-set win over Salem on Monday night.
MAKENZIE WAGNER, PROVIDENCE
The junior outside hitter is coming off a strong sophomore season in which she paced the Pioneers in 289 kills while recording a 43.1 kill percentage and ranking sixth on the squad in digs (69).
MORE TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Kristen Abbott, CAI; Leilani Allen, Rock Creek; Ella Baldwin, Providence; Calleigh Baird, Borden; Taylor Bansbach, Providence: Ava Benner, Charlestown; Adyson Cain, New Washington; Ashlyn Clifton, New Albany; McKenna Donaway, New Washington; Avani Doogarsingh, Jeffersonville; Madelyn Dotson, Providence; Macy Fields, New Washington; Nora Gibson, Floyd Central; Jalayah Hamby, Jeffersonville; Abby Julius, Providence; Avery Kerr, CAI; Audrey Landers, Silver Creek; Abby Larson, Silver Creek; Alexis Marion, Henryville; Kylie Minnis, Floyd Central; McKenna Mullen, Borden; Ella Peach, CAI; Ellie Scharlow, New Albany; Ella Siekman, CAI; Leah Stevens, CAI; Reese Stivers, New Albany; Reese Tiesing, New Albany; Maci Vaughn, Charlestown; Laken Wenning, Floyd Central.
