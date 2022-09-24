NEW ALBANY — Christian Academy celebrated its Senior Night with a 25-21, 25-19, 25-13 sweep of Shawe Memorial on Friday night.
"Tonight we celebrated our two seniors, Ella Siekman and Loran Palmer, and the team played so well on a night to honor them," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "It was our most complete match of the season from set one to set three. Shawe Memorial is a good team with an impressive front row. I am pleased with how our team came out ready to play and maintained our consistency and energy throughout. Siekman's defense has really been coming on as of late and has helped our team tremendously. And once the nerves settled down, Palmer was solid in serve receive."
The Warriors (17-9) visit Perry Central on Monday night.
CAI 3, SHAWE MEMORIAL 0
Shawe Memorial 21 19 13
Chr. Academy 25 25 25
CAI STATISTICS
Leah Stevens 1 assist, 5 digs, 1 ace; Mya Chapman 1 block assisted, 1 dig, 7 kills; Ella Siekman 1 assist, 5 digs, 3 aces; Kristen Abbott 4 digs, 1 ace; Avery Kerr 1 solo block, 1 block assisted, 7 kills; Ella Peach 20 assists, 1 block assisted, 2 digs, 1 ace; Loran Palmer 3 digs; Maycee Hoefler 3 blocks assisted, 2 kills; Regan Barth 3 kills; Karlyn Denny 1 block assisted, 3 digs, 3 aces, 4 kills.
