COLUMBUS — Floyd Central’s finest season in some time came to an end Saturday.
Second-ranked Yorktown downed the No. 6 Highlanders 25-11, 23-25, 25-21, 25-16 in the Class 4A semistate match at Columbus East on Saturday evening.
“Definitely not the outcome we wanted, but even when we were down we never stopped fighting and I’m proud of my team,” Floyd senior outside hitter/defensive specialist Caroline Hilbrich said. “Every point we knew we had to keep fighting and we never gave up. We got that second set and we should’ve got that third, should’ve got that fourth, but it is what it is.”
While the Highlanders’ season came to an end, the Tigers (34-2) advance to face No. 1 Hamilton Southeastern (33-1) at 7 p.m. this Saturday night in the 4A final at Ball State University’s Worthen Arena.
In the Orange Pit on Saturday, Yorktown dominated the first set. Led by 6-foot-2 sophomore outside hitter Charlotte Vinson, the Tigers triumphed by 14 points.
“I was worried going in about how tough they served,” Floyd Central coach Bart Powell said. “It took us half a set to pick up to that pace. They served extremely aggressive and they served extremely accurate. And then their first-ball contact was better than ours too. We weren’t in system like we’ve been the last 19 matches as much because of the pressure they put on us.
“We were a little nervous (in the first set), and then that pace (too). I wasn’t going to get out of whack about that. I just knew we’d come back, and we did.”
In the second set, the Highlanders used an 8-0 run — which featured a pair of aces by Carly Fonda and a stuff block by Jenna Heidbreder — to build a 16-8 lead. The Tigers, however, wouldn’t go away without a fight. They eventually tied it up at 19 and actually edged ahead 23-22 late. Undeterred, Floyd scored the final three points — on consecutive kills by Callie Jo Celichowski and another by Heidbreder — to close out the set and knot the match at 1-all.
The third set was back-and-forth.
After trailing 3-1 and 7-4 early, the Highlanders battled back to tie it at 7-up. It was 8-all when Floyd reeled off three straight points to take an 11-8 lead. The Highlanders still led 14-11 when the Tigers tallied five of the next six points to edge ahead 16-15. A kill by Kylie Minnis tied it up again for the fifth, and final, time.
“We had a lot of control of that third set and then they started running up the gut a little bit more and throwing it a little bit more, which was legal, and we just couldn’t fix the block on that because it was so fast,” Powell said. “We had our chance there. We could’ve gone up two-sets-to-one and had all the momentum and we let it get away from us a little bit. I maybe could’ve used a timeout a little bit earlier, (but) I like to save’em. Maybe I made a mistake by not calling a timeout earlier. I think we were up 14-11 and I actually let them take the lead before I called timeout, I probably shouldn’t have. If I had it to do over again I would’ve called a timeout a lot quicker.”
Leading 20-19 late, Yorktown scored five of the next seven points to take a 2-1 lead. Vinson capped off the set with her fourth kill in seven points on her way to finishing with a double-double (20 kills, 14 digs).
“She’s pretty good, she can see the court very well,” Powell said. “We had a double-block up on her most of the night. She’s long and when you’re long you can cut it inside the block or take it down the line a lot easier when your arm is a little bit longer. It doesn’t look like she jumps that high, but she’s got a great reach and extension. She beat us up pretty good in those first two sets.”
The fourth set was equally as close as the third. It was tied at 3, 4, 5 and 6 before the Highlanders scored four straight — highlighted by two kills by Hilbrich and a Laken Wenning ace — to go up 10-6.
However the Tigers, who are only two years removed from their fifth state title, fought back. Trailing 13-11, they scored four consecutive points — two on kills by Vinson — to go up 15-13.
Floyd Central responded and knotted it up at 15 and 16. Yorktown, though, scored the final nine points to clinch the set, and the match.
“This season was definitely the best season of all my four years,” Hilbrich said. “I love these girls to death and I wouldn’t change a thing. We made history this year by coming to semistate. It’s definitely not the outcome we wanted, but we made history in Floyd Central volleyball and at Floyd Central in general. We were (Hoosier Hills) Conference champs, we won 19 in a row and we had a fantastic year. I wouldn’t trade it for the world and I’m so proud of everyone on the team.”
The Highlanders were 11-6 in mid-September following a straight-sets loss at Providence. After that, though, Floyd Central won its next 19 matches — capturing the program’s second straight sectional title and first regional championship since 2016 along the way.
“When we got beat at Providence I challenged them in the locker room that night. I said, ‘We don’t lose again.’ And I wasn’t sure we were going to as well as we were playing,” said Powell, who is in his 37th season at the helm of the program. “We made the top 50 in the country as a team. I’ve had a couple of those. A couple that didn’t get along as well as this group did. This one’s going to take a long time for me to swallow. I’ve had some chances (at a state title), I thought this might be my best. To get a group again like this, I’m not sure it’ll happen in my coaching career. I’m going to try to make it happen, but it’s a very, very special group. They had a lot of accolades this year and they definitely left a mark on the history of Floyd Central volleyball.”
The match was the final one for Floyd Central’s eight seniors — Emily Cook, Mandy Hess, Izzy Fields, Laney Sharp, Celichowski, Minnis, Wenning and Hilbrich.
“The seniors will be missed, from the No. 1 player to the No. 8 player,” Powell said. “Caroline Hilbrich, she took the court in August of 2019 and just left it. I never took her off the court. She’s the first player in the history of Floyd Central volleyball to have 1,000 digs and 1,000 kills. ... Laney Sharp never played, but she had the most fun at practice the whole time. Emily Cook gave her spot up (at setter) for Carly (Fonda). Izzy Fields had a concussion last year and all her job was was to serve. CJ just kept getting better and better and opened up to me more and more, and the team, every week. Wenning goes to her sister’s wedding (during the regional final), I don’t know how we won without her. ... They’re all different personalities, but they’re all special. They will be sorely missed.”
“This group is so special,” Hilbrich said. “We’ve been playing with each other since fifth grade. We all are so close to each other, so it’s even harder to let these girls go because these girls are my best friends. We’re all best friends, so it’s even harder for us leaving because it’s our last time ever playing with each other.”
CLASS 4A COLUMBUS EAST SEMISTATE
Saturday at the Orange Pit
YORKTOWN 3, FLOYD CENTRAL 1
Floyd Central 11 25 21 16
Yorktown 25 23 25 25
YHS STATISTICS
Kills: Charlotte Vinson 20, Emilee Hill 17, Gretchen Moore 10, Camryn Isaacs 5, Shanese Williams 4, Kynnadi Bell 1, Jayde Garrett 1.
Assists: Bell 25, Hill 21, Addi Applegate 5, Addisen Rains 5, Vinson 2.
Aces: Bell 3, Moore 2, Vinson 2, Rains 1.
Blocks: Williams 4, Garrett 2, Hill 2, Isaacs 1, Moore 1, Vinson 1.
Digs: Applegate 27, Hill 26, Rains 14, Vinson 14, Isaacs 7, Bell 6, Garrett 3, Williams 2, Moore 1, Lily Vester 1.
