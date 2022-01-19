HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Charlestown carries on in memory of VanGilder

The Charlestown Pirates have carried Kamm VanGilder with them in their hearts all season.
They’ve also carried his uniform too.
At the beginning of every dual match, Charlestown seniors Ben Phillips and Jakob Lewellen have marched to the mat carrying the singlet that belonged to VanGilder.
“I loved Kamm. Kamm was a great kid. We miss him, everybody on the team misses him for sure,” Phillips said. “It was a real shocker to wake up and hear that he had passed.”
Fifteen-year-old Kamm “Kammo” VanGilder died Oct. 23 as the result of an accidental gunshot wound. It was just nine days before the first official practice of his sophomore season.
“It’s been tough to navigate through, you’ve got a lot of kids with a lot of emotions. Every time we walk in the (wrestling) room you think of the kid with the smile on his face who was ready to go every day,” Charlestown coach Adam Doherty said. “He was only part of our team for one year, but I knew him in middle school and he was there every day in the summer and working hard.”
As a freshman, VanGilder went 23-5 in the 106-pound weight class for the Pirates.
“He was a young up-and-comer at 106 last year for us. He did amazing,” Phillips said. “But it’s not just his results that were particularly spectacular. The kind of kid he was too. He was always a laughy, jokey kid. ... I went to three summer camps with Kamm, he would always mess with me. He’d always try to steal my wrestling shoes and hide them. ... He loved to joke around and mess around, but when he was wrestling he was super-focused.
“He’d always get super-nervous before matches and he’d ask me to pray with him. So I’d pray with him before his matches. It meant so much to him that he got all worked up, so I’d always pray with him before his matches and tell him to go out there and get’em.”
And VanGilder usually did.
One of the highlights of his freshman season came in a dual match against rival Jeffersonville. The Red Devils led the Pirates 31-28 heading into the final match, which happened to be at 106.
Jeff’s John Stivers took a 2-0 lead, thanks to a takedown, near the end of the first period. Early in the second, though, VanGilder went on the offensive and quickly got Stivers into a cradle position. Moments later, VanGilder pinned Stivers to secure six points, as well as a 34-31 win for his team.
When he came off the mat, VanGilder was memorably mobbed by his teammates.
“We always remember him,” Phillips said. “I always think about him before matches. I just think to go out there and wrestle hard. He loved to watch me wrestle and I loved to watch him wrestle.”
The Pirates have honored VanGilder in several ways this season. In addition to their pre-dual match ritual, they also have two pictures of him in their wrestling room.
Phillips, meanwhile, has his own way of paying tribute to his fallen teammate.
“This season, I’ve dedicated it to Kamm,” said Phillips, who is undefeated (27-0) at 170 pounds so far. “My head gear has his name written on it. It says ‘wrestle4Kamm.’ I also wrote it on a pair of my shoes that I wear some times.”
Phillips and the Pirates have also become surrogate big brothers to VanGilder’s younger brother, Xavier, who wrestles in Charlestown’s youth program.
“He’s starting to wrestle again now and he’s doing great,” said Phillips, who along with his teammates and coaches, was there to cheer on Xavier in a recent match at Jeffersonville.
VanGilder’s family members have also attended several of the Pirates’ matches this season.
“The family comes around, that’s huge,” Doherty said. “I hope it helps them because I know it helps us to see them again. Not just to have the memory of Kamm, but to see them and kind of look forward too.”
The memory of VanGilder, though, will live on forever for the Charlestown coaches and wrestlers.
“We’ll never forget him,” Phillips said.