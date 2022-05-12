Coached by Scott Barnes and Kaylee Blackman, the Highland Hills Jaguars Girls' and Boys' Track and Field team won the Clark/Floyd Championship on May 4 at New Albany High School.
It was a great team effort by all with standout performances from the girls' team by Brinley Clark, Chloe Pappas, Emma Campbell, Hudson Holt, Grace Finn, Jackie Smith, Marissa Shilling, Lyla Conway and Bella Barnes.
The boys' team was led by Sebastian Robertson, Garrison Phelps, Mark Brown, Brennan Denk, Holden Goffinet, Noah Maddox, and Samuel Didat.
Highland Hills girls' were followed by Silver Creek in second place and River Valley in third.
Highland Hill boys' were followed by Scribner Middle School in second place and Silver Creek in third. Eight teams competed in all.
