LOUISVILLE — This year has been a roller coaster ride for everyone, but in horse racing 2020 couldn’t have had more ups and downs as it has for the connections of Art Collector. Just as happenstance as they found their way into the Kentucky Derby, the opportunity was suddenly taken away by a minor event that would have normally passed with little fanfare.
Hours before Tuesday’s post-position draw for the $3 million Run for the Roses, news broke that Art Collector, likely to be named second choice on the morning line behind Tiz the Law, was out of the race. During routine training on Monday, Art Collector nicked the bulb of his left front heel with a hind hoof and, due to strict medication rules that prevent administration of an anti-inflammatory medication this close to the race, trainer Tommy Drury, Jr. made the difficult decision to withdraw the colt from the race. The minor injury will not require much treatment and the horse will likely be back to normal come Saturday, but it will cost him a start in what would have been the most prestigious race of his career.
“They just come up with their back foot and they grab the bulb of their heel,” Drury said, putting it in layman’s terms. “As a person, you’re going to walk a little gingerly on it, and it’s going to be a little sensitive to the touch. That’s exactly what Art Collector is dealing with right now. I made the decision this morning that I felt that this thing was still sensitive. I wanted to get some anti-inflammatories in him, make him comfortable and make it not hurt him. To do that, we had to miss the Kentucky Derby. Obviously I spoke with (owner Bruce Lunsford) at great length and my veterinarians. We chose to do right by our horse. That has to come first and foremost.”
Jockey Brian Hernandez, Jr. was scheduled to ride Art Collector. The pair has been described as being attached to the hip, with Hernandez aboard the Bernardini colt for the last six of his races and even jogged him this week at Churchill Downs. As the news broke that Art Collector was out of the race, news also came that Hernandez was off all mounts due to contraction of the coronavirus.
Hernandez confirmed, via text message with Derby pool reporter Jennie Rees, that he had tested positive for COVID-19. In routine testing for riders, Hernandez and others were tested for the virus Monday. Those testing positive are required to quarantine for 10 days.
“We got the antibody results back. I am positive for the virus, but positive for the antibodies as well, which means I am no longer contagious,” Hernandez said in a text message.
Hernandez is awaiting instruction from Churchill Downs and the health department as to when he can return to racing.
Local businessman and thoroughbred owner Bruce Lunsford knows the volatility of racing, just as the co-founder of once Fortune 500 company Vencor knows the volatility of business. He’s been in the racing industry for a long time and found success. His filly Madcap Escapade gave him a third-place finish in the Kentucky Oaks in 2004 and Lunsford’s Vision and Verse was second in the Belmont Stakes in 1999. But he has never made it to the Derby and knows how fragile of an opportunity it is.
“I’m probably never going to be in the Derby again,” Lunsford said in the two weeks leading into the Derby. “I don’t have that kind of stable and I race usually by myself, maybe with one partner. So the way I look at this, this is not a race, this is a journey. The journey so far has been almost picture perfect. The chances of that happening all the way through the Derby are pretty slim.”
Art Collector’s journey to the Kentucky Derby was as fluky as his exit. The four-month postponement of the race due to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as that of other key Derby preps, gave him the time he needed to earn his way in.
“Had the Derby been on its regular schedule, he was about five-eighths of a mile fit,” Drury said. “Number one, he had zero points (to qualify for entry into the Kentucky Derby). Number two, he just wasn’t ready to run yet.”
Bred by Lunsford and out of his mare Distorted Legacy, Art Collector began his career under trainer Joe Sharp. He was moved to Drury’s care after he was stripped of the trophy due to testing positive for a medication in an allowance win last November. Art Collector had only two wins in five starts under Sharp, but won his first race with Drury on May 17 and hasn’t stopped winning. In addition to winning the Blue Grass Stakes, he also won the Ellis Park Derby and has accumulated nearly $570,000 in earnings this year.
Art Collector’s success has given his trainer his biggest successes. Drury is a Louisville trainer based at Skylight Training Center in Goshen, Ky. He took out his training license in 1991 and has amassed $8.4 million in earnings over his career of 2,258 starts. He earned his first graded-stakes victory when Art Collector won the Blue Grass Stakes on July 11 and was set to make his first appearance in the Derby.
“Here’s the thing that I’m most proud of,” Lunsford said of his journey with Drury. “Tommy got the chance and Tommy’s handled it like a pro. One thing I think we’ve both proven is that he’s been underrated for a long time. He will be a pretty hot commodity for a few years, in my judgment, because of it. I’m really proud of him.”
Like most owners and trainers, the Kentucky Derby is their Holy Grail, but everything must come together to get that chance. Although Art Collector won’t be the one to take Drury and Lunsford to the big dance in their home city, the practice of always putting the horse’s needs before their own, might allow them to stay on the ride a little longer and make some noise in Oct. 3’s Preakness Stakes in Baltimore.
“This week we hit a bump in the road, and we’re going to have to regroup a little bit,” Drury said. “Just doing this for so long you learn to toughen up a little bit. You focus on issues as they come to you and you put them behind you. You always want to be looking forward and what the future might bring. The first thing I told my assistant, Jose Garcia, when I got to the farm this morning was ‘Have you ever been to Baltimore?’ That’s what we’re focused on right now.”
