LOUISVILLE — Authentic outdueled favorite Tiz the Law down the stretch to win Saturday's $3 million Kentucky Derby, in what was one for the books, at Churchill Downs.
The victory gave trainer Bob Baffert his sixth Kentucky Derby win — tying Ben Jones, who trained the likes of Whirlaway and Citation. Baffert previous won the Run for the Roses with Silver Charm (1997), Real Quiet (1998), War Emblem (2002), American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018).
“It's a great accomplishment,” Baffert said. “But, you know, I'm here because of the clientele, the hard work that's put in and the people around me. I surround myself with really great people, and it's fun. I enjoy working.”
Victorious jockey John Velazquez, riding Authentic for the first time, picked up his third Derby win and his 200th Grade I stakes victory. His previous Derby triumphs were aboard Animal Kingdom (2011) and Always Dreaming (2017).
Authentic broke from the far outside post, but gained the lead by the first call and never lost it, despite a challenge in the stretch from favorite Tiz the Law. Authentic covered the 1 1/4 miles over a fast dirt track in 2:00.61 before a Churchill Downs grandstand that was void of race fans due to the coronavirus pandemic, but was alive with the cheers of the owners and horsemen celebrating the historic event.
Authentic made his way to the lead and had secured it by the first turn. Storm the Court and Ny Traffic remained a length-and-a-half back with Tiz the Law just behind them. The quartet continued the merry-go-round through the far turn when Tiz the Law and jockey Manny Franco began to make their move. Also making a big move from further back in the field was long-shot Mr. Big Moves.
Turning for home, Tiz the Law drew along-side Authentic, but the Haskell Stakes winner was not backing down and the pair battled on stride-for-stride before Authentic began to pull away at the sixteenth pole. He kicked clear to win by 1 1/4 lengths over Tiz the Law, smashing the Belmont Stakes winner’s bid at a Triple Crown. Mr. Big Moves finished third, two lengths behind Tiz the Law. Honor A.P., who was last early, but made quick work to get up for fourth.
“It’s always a concern that you let the horse do too much early in the race,” Velazquez said. “You like to save ground and save some horse for the end. Bob was pretty certain the horse was ready today. I let him get loose and get comfortable. I waited until the horses got to him to get after him and he responded right away. Bob kept telling me to make sure I saved that last eighth of a mile. I want that eighth of a mile. He said, 'I want you to hit left-handed,' and he responded. It worked out the way we had planned it. I'm very proud of the horse.”
Authentic is owned by Spendthrift Farm LLC, MyRaceHorse Stable, Madaket Stables LLC and Starlight Racing and was purchased for $350,000 at the Keeneland September Yearling Sale. The win gave the son of Into Mischief his fifth win in six lifetime starts and increased his earnings to $2,871,200.
“Oh, my gosh, we don't even know yet ... I don't think ... what all that means,” Eric Gustavson, President of Spendthrift Farm, said. “I mean, it's the fact that we own the horse, and then we own the stallion, who's the best stallion in America. Now he's even more the best stallion in America. I mean ... we are so blessed. I will tell you that. We're very, very thankful.”
Mr. Big News, owned by Chester Thomas’ Allied Racing Stable, finished sixth in the July 11 Blue Grass Stakes in his last start. At odds of 46-1, his third-place finish was a welcomed surprise to his owner.
“Third in the Kentucky Derby, are you kidding me?” Thomas questioned. “We couldn’t be happier. I thought we were going to win it at the top of the stretch, we were rolling. Those other horses dug in, they ran their butts off. Our horse ran his butt off. (Jockey) Gabe (Saez) did a beautiful job. We’re excited!”
Tiz the Law was the well-deserved favorite, coming into the race with six wins in seven starts, including the Belmont Stakes and Travers Stakes. Trainer Barclay Tagg and owner Sackatoga Stable won the Kentucky Derby 17 years ago with Funny Cide and hoped to catch lightning in a bottle once more.
“Obviously, we had hoped to win,” Jack Knowlton, managing partner of Sackatoga Stables, said after the race. “He was a big morning-line favorite, went off odds-on, but it just wasn’t to be. Authentic ran a tremendous race. It was a fast pace and he never came back. Tiz has been able to pass horses all year and today ran into one that he couldn’t get by.”
Moments before the race, as horses were walking into the paddock to be saddled, Baffert’s other runner, Thousand Words, spooked, reared back and nearly fell to the ground. Assistant trainer Jimmy Barnes was holding the lead and suffered a break to his arm while trying to control the colt. Thousand Words was scratched by the track veterinarian after the incident, but was unharmed. He remained in the paddock during the race.
“He's returned to the stable area,” Dr. Kathleen Anderson, the on-call track veterinarian said. “He had a thorough examination by Dr. Kevin Dunlavy, his regular practitioner, and has been cleared for service with not a scratch upon him. So we're very pleased with that outcome.”
Baffert was emotional when speaking about Barnes after the race.
Authentic returned $18.80, $6 and $5 for a $2 wager. Tiz the Law paid $3.40 and $3.20 for second and completed the $2 exacta of $41.00. Mr. Big News returned $16.80 for third and completed the $0.50 trifecta of $655.90. Honor A.P. finished fourth and completed the $0.10 superfecta of $792.58.
Completing the order of finish was Max Player, Storm the Court, Enforceable, NY Traffic, Necker Island, Major Fed, Sole Volante, Winning Impression, Money Moves, Attachment Rate, and South Bend. Finnick the Fierce, King Guillermo and Thousand Words scratched, making the field of 15 the smallest Derby field since 1998.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.