LOUISVILLE — Todd Pletcher picked up his fourth Kentucky Oaks win when his 5-2 favorite Malathaat cruised down the stretch to win the $1.25 million Longines Kentucky Oaks, a 1 1/8-mile test for 3-year-old fillies, before a limited crowd of 41,472 at Churchill Downs on Friday.
“She got away from there just a bit slow, but (jockey) Johnny (Velazquez) moved her up and got her in a much better position,” Pletcher said. “He had to lose some ground and go wide to do it, but it was the right thing to do. She wants a target to run at and she got one here. Delighted with the outcome.”
The front-running Travel Column took to the lead and set a moderate pace, covering the first quarter in 23.60 seconds and the half in 47.47. Long-shot Moraz kept to her outside with Search Results a half-length behind. Into the far turn, Search Results began to challenge Travel Column, but Malathaat was coming on strong right behind her. Into the stretch, Search Results continued the pressure from the inside of Malathaat as Travel Column faded.
“She didn’t get away the best, but I got a spot with her,” Velazquez said. “She was running well and when I turned for home, I had a target (Search Results) to send her after. We got up next to her and my filly went by. Then she waited a bit; she does that. The other filly came back, but I could tell I was still in control. I never thought I was going to do anything but win.”
Owned by the late Sheikh Hamdan’s Shadwell Stable, it was an emotional win for the farm, losing the Sheikh only five weeks ago. Rick Nichols, Vice President and General Manager of Shadwell, expressed the excitement of the operation which spans across the globe from Lexington, Ky. to Ireland and Dubai.
“I know they were all watching it,” Nichols said. “We heard that there's several people in Dubai that stayed up late hours to watch. You know, losing the boss the way we did, and him coming off a great year he was the leading owner in Europe last year, and we have many good horses in our stable this year .... having Malathaat to step up and give him an Oaks win is, you know, more than we could ask for.”
Malathaat is a daughter of Curlin out of Dreaming of Julia, who Pletcher trained and Velazquez rode in the 2013 Kentucky Oaks. Ironically, Dreaming of Julia was the favorite in that race, but had a troubled trip and finished fourth. Friday, Malathaat redeemed her mother, as well as her rider.
“I was having nightmares when that happened out of the gate today,” Velazquez said of Malathaat’s bumpy start. “Having thoughts of what happened in the Oaks with her mom. I couldn’t get the position that I wanted that day and obviously the outcome was not the same today. We got the position that we wanted and she responded to the things we wanted to do, so I think she definitely did, yes.”
Like Malathaat, Chad Brown’s Search Results was trying to hang on to an undefeated record and gave it a good try, fighting all the way to the wire.
“I'm so proud of the filly and the way she ran,” Brown said. “She put it all out there on the track for us and you can't ask for anything more than that. She ran her eyeballs out, she really did. She battled all the way to the end and we got beat by a really good filly.”
Malathaat finished a neck in front of Search Results and covered the 1 1/8-mile race in 1:48.99 — the sixth-fastest Oaks in history. Search Results was 2 3/4 lengths in front of third-place finisher Will’s Secret. Clairiere missed the board by a nose and finished fourth.
Brad Cox’s Travel Column was the second choice among bettors at odds of 7-2, but just couldn’t keep her momentum going to the wire.
“Travel Column was on the lead and didn’t kick on down the lane like we were hoping for,” Cox said. “The fractions were reasonable, but she had no punch turning for home.”
Malathaat returned $7.00, $4.60 and $3.40 for a $2 wager. Search Results paid $6.80 and $5.60 for second and completed the $2 exacta of $37.80. Will’s Secret returned $9.60 for third and completed the $0.50 trifecta of $232.25. Clairiere finished fourth and completed the $1 superfecta of $2,808.70.
