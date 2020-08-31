LOUISVILLE — A much smaller crowd — socially-distanced and wearing face masks — was on-hand Monday morning at Churchill Downs for Friday’s $1.25 million Longines Kentucky Oaks post-position draw.
Trainer Bob Baffert’s Gamine was named the even-money favorite and will break from post five, in the field of nine 3-year-old fillies, under jockey John Velasquez. Purchased by Michael Lund Peterson for $1.8 million as a 2-year-old, Gamine has already secured two Grade 1 victories earlier this year despite having only four races on her resume. Preferring to get to the lead early and hold on, Gamine raced to a nearly 19-length win over rivals in the Acorn Stakes on June 20 at Belmont Park in her stakes debut. She followed that six weeks later with a seven-length wire-to-wire win in the Test Stakes.
Should Gamine win Friday, she would give Baffert his fourth Kentucky Oaks trophy, having already won with Abel Tasman (2017), Plum Pretty (2011) and Silverbulletday (1999).
Gamine will likely face her toughest competition yet when she meets Peter Callahan’s Swiss Skydiver, who won at first asking last November at Churchill Downs under jockey Tyler Gaffalione and followed that with a second-place finish to Oaks-rival Bayerness in an allowance-optional claiming race. Swiss Skydiver moved on to stakes company and moved away from Gaffalione, but four graded-stakes wins in seven races later, the pair will rejoin and break from the rail Friday for trainer Kenny McPeek. Swiss Skydiver was made second-choice on the morning-line at odds of 8-5 for the 1 1/8-mile dirt race.
“It’s out of our control as far as where she draws,” McPeek said. “She’s a really good filly and she’s in good form, so we’ll see how it unfolds. But I would say letting her run to the first turn, an inside trip is a good thing.”
Unlike any of her competition in the Kentucky Oaks, Swiss Skydiver actually qualified for the Kentucky Derby. She took on the boys and finished a game second to the likely second-favorite for the Derby, Art Collector, in the 1 1/8-mile Blue Grass Stakes July 11 at Keeneland. She picked up 40 points to qualify for entry into the race, but McPeek has chosen to run her in the Oaks.
Exiting a three-length win in Keeneland’s Ashland Stakes, Speech was named the likely third-choice among bettors at a morning-line of 5-1. The California-based filly is trained by Michael McCarthy and has never fared worse than third in seven lifetime starts. She’ll break from post four, just inside Gamine, under jockey Javier Castellano.
“We’ve got some speed down on the rail, obviously speed right outside of us in Gamine,” McCarthy said. “I think it’s pretty straight-forward what Gamine and Swiss Skydiver will do and hopefully we can get a nice clean break and then tuck in right behind her.”
Trainer Dallas Stewart will send out 50-1 long-shot Tempers Rising from post two with jockey Julien Leparoux in the irons. Although nothing more than a maiden win under her belt, the daughter of Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Bayern was competitive in her second-place finish to Bonny South in the Grade 2 Fair Grounds Oaks in March. She will have stiff competition on Friday, but if anyone knows how to score with a long-shot it’s Stewart. His filly, Lemons Forever, shocked the field in the 2006 Kentucky Oaks when she won at odds of 47-1, still an Oaks record.
“She’s doing good,” Stewart said. “That’s when you want to take a shot, and we feel like she’s doing as good as she has all year, and we’re hoping she loves Churchill at a mile-and-an-eighth.”
The full field for the Oaks, from the rail out, with odds is Swiss Skydiver (8-5), Tempers Rising (50-1), Donna Veloce (15-1), Speech (5-1), Gamine (1-1), Bayerness (50-1), Shedaresthedevil (20-1), Hopeful Growth (30-1) and Dream Marie (50-1).
