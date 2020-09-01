LOUISVILLE — Tuesday morning a short field of 18 horses was drawn for Kentucky Derby 146 with Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law named the 3-5 favorite.
The $3 million 1 1/4-mile Derby will run Saturday, postponed four months due to the coronavirus pandemic, at Churchill Downs. Typically limited to the Top 20 3-year-olds that have earned the most points on the Road to the Kentucky Derby leaderboard, this year two contenders — Money Moves and Mr. Big News — have entered with zero points (the postponement of the race no doubt playing a role in the makeup of the field).
The owner-trainer duo of Sackatoga Stable and Barclay Tagg, who won the 2003 Kentucky Derby with Funny Cide, has the top choice in the field, Tiz the Law. He won the Grade 3 Holy Bull Stakes in February and followed it with a win in the Grade 1 Florida Derby a month later. The Constitution colt would have likely been named the morning-line favorite whether the Derby ran in May or September. He went off as the favorite in the delayed June 20 Belmont Stakes and tromped his rivals as expected. He exits a 5 1/2-length win in the 1 1/4-mile Travers Stakes, proving that the Derby distance is of no concern. He’ll break from Post 17 — which has never produced a Derby winner — under jockey Manny Franco.
“I like being on the outside. I didn’t particularly want to be out that far, but he seems to handle everything that’s thrown at him so we’ll just have to leave it up to him,” Tagg said. “It gives you a chance, if you have any speed at all; it gives you a chance to get a better position.”
Odds-maker Matt Battaglia, who has named the post-time favorite 78 percent of the time, has not crowned a Derby starter as the 3-5 morning-line favorite since Easy Goer in 1989. Easy Goer went on to finish second to Sunday Silence in both the Derby and Preakness before finally beating him in the Belmont.
Installed as the second choice in the field at odds of 5-1, John Shirreffs’ Honor A.P. will break just to the inside of Tiz the Law from Post 16. Owned by CRK Stable, the lightly-raced Honor A.P. won the Santa Anita Derby and finished second in the $100,000 Shared Belief Stakes. Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith has the mount.
“I just talked to Mike (Smith) and he’s happy with it,” Shirreffs said. “I think it’s OK. There’s a long run to the first turn and I don’t have to worry about getting pushed down on the outside.”
Bob Baffert’s Authentic, at a morning-line of 8-1, will complete the Derby-favorite sandwich, breaking from just outside Tiz the Law in Post 18 with jockey John Velasquez aboard. A winner in four of five lifetime starts, including the Haskell Invitational, Authentic’s only losing performance was second to Honor A.P. in the Santa Anita Derby.
“Not ideal for Authentic, but I’m OK with it,” Baffert said. “He’s out of harm’s way. I'm just glad to be in the gate.”
King Guillermo, owned by former Major League Baseball All-Star Victor Martinez, won the Tampa Bay Derby in March and was second in the Arkansas Derby on May 2, but has not raced since. With most Kentucky Derby starters entering the race with no more than a five- to six-week layoff, a 17-week layoff will pose a much bigger question. Trained by Venezuelan trainer Juan Avila and ridden by Samy Camacho, King Guillermo is 20-1 on the morning-line and will break from Post 6.
“I think this is a perfect spot,” Martinez said. “It’s such an unbelievable dream of mine to be here in Kentucky. It’s very surreal and I am so excited for my entire family.”
The full field for the Kentucky Derby from the rail out with jockey and odds is: Finnick the Fierce (Martin Garcia, 50-1), Max Player (Ricardo Santana, Jr., 30-1), Enforceable (Adam Beschizza, 30-1), Storm the Court (Julien Leparoux, 50-1), Major Fed (James Graham, 50-1), King Guillermo (Samy Camacho, 20-1), Money Moves (Javier Castellano, 30-1), South Bend (Tyler Gaffalione, 50-1), Mr. Big News (Gabriel Saez, 50-1), Thousand Words (Florent Geroux, 15-1), Necker Island (Miguel Mena, 50-1), Sole Volante (Luca Panini, 30-1), Attachment Rate (Joe Talamo, 50-1), Winning Impression (Joe Rocco, Jr., 50-1), NY Traffic (Paco Lopez, 20-1), Honor A.P. (Mike Smith, 5-1), Tiz the Law (Manny Franco, 3-5) and Authentic (John Velazquez, 8-1).
Post time for the race is set for approximately 7:01 p.m. Saturday and it will be part of NBC’s Derby Day broadcast, which will begin at 2:30 p.m. New in the wagering options this year, Churchill Downs will offer 10-cent superfecta wagers on the Derby.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.