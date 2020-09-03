LOUISVILLE — Today will reveal which 3-year-old filly is the true queen.
A field of nine will break from the starting gate in the $1.25 million Longines Kentucky Oaks, which is scheduled to go off at 5:45 p.m. this afternoon, at Churchill Downs. The race offers a highly-anticipated showdown between trainer Bob Baffert’s filly Gamine, the even-money favorite, and Kenny McPeek’s filly Swiss Skydiver, the slight second choice on the morning line at odds of 8-5. They’ve both danced the big dances leading into the Oaks, but have yet to meet.
A daughter of Into Mischief out of a Kafwain mare, Gamine was purchased by Michael Lund Peterson for $1.8 million at Fasig-Tipton’s Midlantic 2-year-olds in training sale. Although she is lightly-raced, she’s already shown a natural brilliance.
“We call her Queen Gamine,” Baffert said, before some explanation. “Once we started working her, I took my time with her, bringing her around. She was a big filly, but she showed immediately off the bat that she was going to be something special.”
Baffert’s patience with Gamine has paid off. She didn’t begin her career until March 7, but won her first race by 6 1/4 lengths. In her next start, she beat Kentucky Oaks-rival Speech by a neck in a 1 1/16 mile optional claiming race at Oaklawn Park. She was later disqualified and placed last after testing positive for lidocaine, a local numbing agent. She returned in the Grade I Acorn at Belmont, beating her rivals by a monstrous 18 lengths in the one-mile route. In her last start, Gamine aced the seven-furlong Test Stakes with a seven-length romp. She has yet to attempt the distance of the 1 1/8 miles that she’ll face in the Oaks.
“The two turns that’s the whole thing with her, but we know she’s fast and she’s done (two turns) before so it’s not like it’s new,” Baffert said. “We’re just blessed we have a filly like this. We gave a lot of money for her and it’s worked out. A lot of times you do that and they don’t work out. We’re just enjoying her.”
Unlike Gamine’s high sticker price, Swiss Skydiver was purchased at Keeneland’s September yearling sale for a bargain price of $35,000 by owner Peter Callahan. She’s raced more than twice as many times as Gamine and even gone up against the boys, finishing second behind Art Collector in the 1 1/8 mile Blue Grass Stakes. In seven starts this year Swiss Skydiver has crossed the wire first in four starts, including the Gulfstream Park Oaks and the Santa Anita Oaks. In her last start, she kicked clear to a 3 1/2-length victory in the Alabama Stakes, which was another furlong farther than she’ll need to go in the Kentucky Oaks.
“Her form is pretty well proven, so we’ve done our job,” McPeek said. “I think the question mark with Gamine is that she hasn’t done two turns on a regular basis. When she did, she had to fight for it. We ran on the same racetrack that weekend at Oaklawn and I don’t think there’s a lot separating them. It’s going to be fun to watch. That’s what makes me confident. (Baffert’s) filly is going to have to do something she hasn’t experienced and it’s something we’ve done over and over all year.”
The post-position draw may play a role in deciding which of these front-running fillies gets to the lead first. Gamine drew post five, in the middle of the field, and will be piloted by jockey John Velazquez, who has been aboard for her last two starts.
“Pace is going to be really important,” Baffert said. “Right now, I’m just trying to get her there. I’ve already talked to Johnny and he’s got a game plan, but at the end of the day, we’ll find out if she can go that far.”
Swiss Skydiver drew post one and will break from the rail under the guidance of jockey Tyler Gaffalione.
“I’ll have to study the pace, but all it takes is one horse to get off a little awkward to change everything, so we’ll leave that up to Tyler,” McPeek said. “I have seen the other horses train and there are some that are training really well. We’ll have our work cut out for us either way.”
Baffert is attempting to garner his fourth Kentucky Oaks, winning it previously with Abel Tasman (2017), Plum Pretty (2011) and Silverbulletday (1999). He’s trained many talented fillies, but describes Gamine as “really brilliant,” and different from his other Oaks winners.
“I think Gamine is probably different,” Baffert said. “Silverbulletday, with her style, she’d break and as long as you didn’t send her, she’d track and then she’d make this big move. With Gamine, Gamine has been all speed. She’s going to have to harness some of that going a mile-and-an-eighth, but we’ll see what happens.”
Even though he’s raced many talented fillies in the Kentucky Oaks, McPeek is still seeking his first Oaks win. In 2014 he trained Daddy’s Lil Darling to a second-place finish behind Baffert’s Abel Tasman, but the loss that really stings came in 2002 when favorite Take Charge Lady was upset by longshot Farda Amiga.
“It’s a tough race to win,” McPeek said. “I learned that with Take Charge Lady. She was 4-5 several years ago and she got upset by Farda Amiga, who ran the race of her life. So there are no guarantees. Our filly is doing super.”
Gamine and Swiss Skydiver may be the most likely candidates to wear the garland of lilies, but they will have to defeat seven other fillies vying for the same prize. Like the Kentucky Derby, the Kentucky Oaks is a bucket-list accomplishment for anyone with a 3-year-old filly good enough to compete in it.
“I’d love to win it one day,” McPeek said. “I’m looking forward to being able to hopefully check that box, so we’ll see.”
