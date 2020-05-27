LOUISVILLE — The Kentucky Derby usually signals that spring has sprung and summer is right around the corner.
This year, though, “The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports” will take place during the unofficial end of summer — Labor Day Weekend. So, make sure you have plenty of ice for your Mint Juleps.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Run for the Roses was postponed from the traditional first Saturday in May to the first Saturday in September — Sept. 5 to be exact.
But while the race will go on, it’s still unknown if there will be fans in the stands to sing “My Old Kentucky Home.” Racing returned to the Downs in mid-May, however, it was spectator-free. What will things be like in September? No one knows. At this point, though, track officials are hoping, and preparing, for the best.
“We still have quite a ways until the first Saturday in September, the Derby in September, [but] our focus is on trying to do it in a responsible way with fans in the stands,” Churchill Downs Inc. President Kevin Flanery said in mid-May. “We know there’s time between [now] and September fifth. We will be listening to the experts and adjusting as we need to adjust. With everything we do we probably have 10 or 15 scenarios that we just sort of consider because we don’t want to be taken by surprise. We’re going to be working with government officials and public health officials to make sure that we do what we do in a responsible way.”
The current plan calls for the usual Derby-week activities, just four months later than usual. That includes Dawn at the Downs (6:30-8:30 a.m., Sept. 1-2), Thurby (Sept. 3) and the Kentucky Oaks (Sept. 4).
There will be one major change this year, though. The Derby, traditionally the first jewel of horse racing’s Triple Crown, will now be the second. The Belmont Stakes, the usual third leg of the Crown, will now start things off on June 20.
The Derby will take place about 2 1/2 months later, followed by the Preakness Stakes on Oct. 3.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Flanery said in mid-May, less than a week before the Belmont announced its rescheduled date. “It’s so unique. If they’re in a different order, it’ll be talked about for generations if somebody comes through and wins the Triple Crown in a different order than it normally happens.
“We love our traditions, we’re all about tradition, but in these times we just have to enjoy the fact that we’re in a unique situation and do the best we can and understand that it’s going to be a moment in history. Just like we talked about the 1945 Derby being postponed, we’ll talk about this 100 years from now.”
