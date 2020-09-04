LOUISVILLE — Shedaresthedevil was a surprise upset winner in Friday’s 146th running of the $1.25 million Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs.
At odds of 15-1, Shedaresthedevil beat 3-5 favorite Gamine and Swiss Skydiver, the 5-2 second choice. The victory gave Louisville trainer Brad Cox and jockey Florent Geroux their second Kentucky Oaks wins in just three years, after combining with Monomoy Girl in 2018.
“This is why you wake up every morning to get to win races like this,” Cox said. “This filly has been really impressive coming into the race and when she breezed with Monomoy Girl a couple weeks ago, we knew how well she was training. There were some tough fillies in the Oaks this year with Swiss Skydiver and Gamine. We are so thrilled to win a race like this, again, in our backyard.”
As expected, Bob Baffert’s Gamine grabbed the lead early in the 1 1/8-mile test for 3-year-old fillies, but Swiss Skydiver was not the one to go with her. Shedaresthedevil stuck to Gamine like glue and patiently stalked her surprisingly slow pace of 23.39 for the first quarter and 47.92 for the half. As the field turned for home and Swiss Skydiver began to move up on Shedaresthedevil’s right side, the pair continued forward, chasing Gamine into the stretch before finally pulling away from her in the deep stretch. But Swiss Skydiver was never able to get to Shedaresthedevil who kicked home to a 1 1/2-length win.
“She had a great trip,” Geroux said. “She broke very sharp and I was able to stalk Gamine all the way. That was the plan, but sometimes plans don’t always work out. Perfect plan today. The only question was whether or not I was going to be able to run her down. My filly ran an amazing race. It’s been an amazing day.”
Shedaresthedevil is a daughter of Daredevil out of Starship Warpspeed, a Congrats mare, and is owned by Flurry Racing Stables, Qatar Racing, Ltd. and Big Aut Farms. She was purchased at the Keeneland November Breeding Stock sale last year for $280,000. In her 10 career starts she’s now earned $1,245,768.
“As bad as 2020’s been for everybody, this makes it a little bit better for us,” co-owner Staton Flurry said from the winner’s circle.
Shedaresthedevil set a new stakes record for the Kentucky Oaks, completing the race in 1 minute, 48.28 seconds. The record was previously held by Bird Town, who finished the 2003 Kentucky Oaks in 1:48.64.
Gamine and Swiss Skydiver had little excuse for their performances. As the field of nine made their way toward the far turn Gamine drifted away from the rail and opened a pocket for Swiss Skydiver, who had been stuck behind the leaders on the rail through much of the race. But the Kenny McPeek runner did not advance and move up to go after Gamine and the opportunity was dashed when jockey John Velazquez edged Gamine back into position.
“My filly was tracking in a nice position; she was comfortable where she was,” jockey Tyler Gaffalione said of his ride aboard Swiss Skydiver. “We had every shot turning for home. We had a quarter of a mile to get there. Just second-best today.”
Baffert had previously described Gamine as “brilliant” and compared her to other famous horses he’s trained like Triple Crown winner Justify. Her brilliance dulled turning for home in the Kentucky Oaks and she was no challenge for Shedaresthedevil, finishing third, 1 1/2-lengths behind runner-up Swiss Skydiver.
“That other filly (Shedaresthedevil) was just latched on her the whole way,” Baffert said. “We were hoping to just go easy around there. But she didn’t want to switch leads or anything. I kept waiting for her to just scoot away from that filly but she just didn’t have it. She just got beat.”
Friday was a big day for Cox and Geroux. The pair teamed up to win the La Troienne with Monomoy Girl just an hour before the Kentucky Oaks. Cox does not have a starter in Saturday’s Kentucky Derby, but does have Juliet Foxtrot and Beau Recall in the Longines Churchill Distaff Turf Mile and Factor This in the Old Forester Bourbon Turf Classic.
“This has been a phenomenal day with Monomoy Girl winning the La Troienne then winning the Oaks with Shedaresthedevil,” Cox said. “These are the days you dream of.”
Shedaresthedevil returned $32.20, $8.40 and $3.80 for a $2 wager. Swiss Skydiver paid $3.80 and $2.60 for second and completed the $2 exacta of $118.80. Gamine returned $2.40 for third and completed the $0.50 trifecta of $58.40. Speech finished fourth and completed the $0.10 superfecta of $27.93.
