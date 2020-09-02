LOUISVILLE — Trainer Barclay Tagg, a former steeplechase rider, has conditioned a number of superstar horses, including five Kentucky Derby starters, over his 48-year career. However, the 82-year-old may be most remembered for Funny Cide, the New York-bred gelding he trained to an upset win over favorite, Empire Maker, in the 2003 Kentucky Derby.
Although Funny Cide received little attention from the bettors, his owners, Sackatoga Stable, drew quite the notoriety as the syndicate of six friends from Sackets Harbor, N.Y. who rolled to Churchill Downs in a rented school bus. Although the names of those in the syndicate have changed, Tagg and team are back to take on the Run for the Roses and will do it with another New York-bred horse that looks to be unstoppable.
Tiz the Law was named the 3-5 favorite for Saturday’s 1 1/4-mile Kentucky Derby over the Churchill Downs dirt. He enters the race with six wins in seven career starts, four of which are Grade I races. He is undefeated in his four starts this year. He’s been a dominating force in each race and seems to be improving with each one.
“Of course there’s a little pressure, you want to win the race, especially if you’re the favorite,” Tagg said. “He’s doing well and, with any good luck at all, I think he ought to be able to handle it. But you never know — it’s a horse race.”
Tiz the Law won the Champagne Stakes as a 2-year-old and both the Holy Bull Stakes and Florida Derby earlier this year in preparation for the May 2 Kentucky Derby.
When the coronavirus pandemic postponed the race to September, Tiz the Law’s next start came in the June 20 Belmont Stakes, which he won by nearly four lengths. He followed it with a 5 1/2-length victory in the 1 1/4-mile Travers Stakes, earning a Brisnet speed figure of 115 for the effort. The only kink in his armor is a third-place finish over a sloppy track in Churchill Downs’ Kentucky Jockey Club last November.
“I like a fast track for him and he seems to handle anything,” Tagg said, “but he was pretty young and pretty green then and he didn’t come out of the gate good.”
Jack Knowlton, managing partner and the only remaining member of the original Sackatoga Stables, has been with Tagg since 2000. He told the new owners in the syndicate to strike a line through Tiz the Law’s poor performance in November. The colt hasn’t lost since, and has taken his owners on quite the ride.
Knowlton has raced many horses with Tagg, all but one bred in New York. Funny Cide is the lone New York-bred to win the Derby. Knowlton’s been to every Kentucky Derby since Funny Cide’s win, but it’s been 17 years since he’s had a horse in the race and once again, it’s Tagg and a New York-bred that made it happen.
“Two years later (after starting with Tagg), we got Funny Cide and a year later he wins the Derby,” Knowlton said. “People ask me this question all the time and I tell them, ‘The guy wins the Kentucky Derby for you, why in the world would you think about going somewhere else?’”
The long-standing relationship between Tagg and Knowlton, and their reappearance at the Derby with another New York-bred, is certain to draw comparisons between Funny Cide and Tiz the Law.
“I could write a whole book on it,” Tagg said of the pair. “It’s always exciting to have a horse in the Kentucky Derby. Funny Cide was a good horse who ran some big races, won some good money and all that kind of stuff. He was a very nice horse. This horse (Tiz the Law) is completely different. If you had to pick them apart, they’re just completely different. He’s the smaller, chunkier type. He’s a ham too, but Funny Cide was a real ham — if he heard a camera click he’d wheel around and look for it. Funny Cide was really high strung. This colt’s a little more sensible.”
Funny Cide went on to win the Preakness, but lost his bid for the Triple Crown by finishing third in the Belmont to Empire Maker. He continued racing to age seven and earned over $3.5 million in career earnings. He currently resides at the Kentucky Horse Park, where he greets visitors to the Hall of Champions.
Tiz the Law has already earned $2 million in purses and would surpass Funny Cide’s career earnings should he win the Kentucky Derby and receive the $1.86 million winner’s share of the $3 million payout. He’s also already secured a stud deal with Coolmore America’s Ashford Stud in Lexington, Ky. that includes conditions that he race through his 4-year-old season. At the conclusion of his racing career, he’ll join Triple Crown winners American Pharoah and Justify.
Until then, his connections will continue to enjoy the ride.
“We have 35 partners in this horse,” Knowlton said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime horse, so let’s be able to enjoy him! Nobody got into this with the expectation to make any money, so let’s just enjoy him. In a normal year, we would have had a big party at the Florida Derby, the Belmont, the Travers and we haven’t been able to do that. It’s a thrill for all of these people and I don’t want it to end.”
