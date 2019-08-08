The start of high school football season is 15 days away and we are thrilled to partner with The Big X, WXVW-FM 96.1 and WXVW-AM 1440, to bring you High School Football Media Day.
Tune in beginning at 6 p.m. as host Matt Denison will open the show with a segment to remember former Providence coach Gene Sartini.
Interview sessions will follow with each of our eight coaches in Clark and Floyd County. Return to newsandtribune.com for video highlights of coach and player interviews.
