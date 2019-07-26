The nonprofit Halloween & Costume Association (yes, that's a real thing), launched a petition last year to move the creepy holiday to the last Saturday of October, citing a "safer, longer, stress-free celebration." Most years, Oct. 31 falls on a weekday, when kids have school and grown-ups have to go to work. The petition to change that has recently picked up steam, with more than 75,000 signatures so far.

You voted: