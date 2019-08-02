LIVERMORE, Calif. — The Highlander Youth Recreation 50/70 All-Star team's summer came to an end late Thursday night.
Noon Optimist from Roswell, N.M. rallied from an early 5-1 deficit to beat HYR 11-6 in a United States semifinal game at Max Baer Park.
For the second straight game, HYR got off to a good start offensively. After both teams tallied one run in the first inning, HYR plated four runs in the bottom of the second to take a 5-1 lead.
After that, though, it was almost all Noon, which tallied two runs in the third inning, four in the fourth, one in the fifth, one in the sixth and two in the seventh.
Ross Stokes led Noon's 12-hit attack with four hits while Michael Mathison added four RBIs.
Wesley Taylor had four quality at-bats for HYR, which finished with eight hits and six errors.
With the win, Noon advances to tonight's U.S. final against McCalla (Ala.), which beat HYR 5-4 Wednesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.