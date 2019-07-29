LIVERMORE, CALIF. — Highlander Youth Recreation scored one run in the top of the seventh inning to beat host Livermore/Granada (Calif.) 2-1 Monday night in the Intermediate 50/70 World Series.
HYR (2-0) will face McCalla (Ala.) at 9 p.m. Wednesday night. If HYR wins that game it will advance to the United States final.
Justin Early pitched — and hit — HYR to a 9-3 win over Petaluma (Calif.) American in its opening game of the World Series on Sunday night.
Early earned the win on the mound, striking out five in five innings pitched. He also helped his own cause at the plate, compiling five RBIs.
Masen Moravec added a pair of hits for HYR.
The Central Region champion faced a pair of two-run deficits (2-0 and 3-1) early against the West Region champ before plating four runs in the bottom of the third and four more in the fourth to take command.
Moravec and Clayton Schroeder each had three quality at-bats for HYR.
In the win over Livermore, HYR took the early lead with a run in the top of the second. Livermore tied it up in the bottom of the inning.
It remained 1-1 until the seventh, when HYR won it.
Moravec picked up the win with 1 1/3 innings of relief. Schroeder was solid on the mound, striking out 10 in the first 5 2/3 innings.
.
INTERMEDIATE 50/70 WORLD SERIES
At Livermore, Calif.
Sunday’s pool-play game
HYR 9, PETALUMA (CALIF.) 3
Petaluma (Calif.) American 201 000 0 — 3 3 3
Highlander Youth Recreation 104 400 X — 9 6 5
W — Justin Early.
.
HYR 2, LIVERMORE/GRANADA (CALIF.) 1
Highlander Youth Recreation 010 000 1 — 2 3 1
Livermore/Granada (Calif.) 010 000 0 — 1 7 3
W — Masen Moravec. L — Andres Duarte.
.
International team standings: Guayama (Puerto Rico) 2-0; East Seoul A (South Korea) 2-0; Lethbridge (Canada) 0-1; Matamoros (Mexico) 0-1; Perth (Australia) Metro North 0-1; South Czech Republic 0-1.
United States team standings: HYR 2-0; McCalla (Ala.) 2-0; Livermore/Granada (Calif.) 0-1; Noon Optimist (N.M.) 0-1; Nutley (N.J.) 0-1; Petaluma (Calif.) American 0-1.
