BLOOMINGTON — Indiana announced plans Wednesday for athletes to return for voluntary workouts, another positive step in college sports returning this fall during the global coronavirus pandemic.
Phase 1 of the restart program includes a staggered return of athletes, with football players being the first to return June 15. Men’s and women’s basketball players will follow June 18, followed by women’s soccer (July 6), volleyball (July 8), men’s soccer (July 13), field hockey (July 18) and cross country (Aug. 18).
In advance of starting workouts, athletes from all sports will go through a series of pre-participation protocols before they can be cleared to participate in voluntary workouts. Those include daily medical checks and agreeing to abide by a series of CDC guidelines to complete the reintegration process and be cleared to participate in voluntary workouts.
“We cannot totally eliminate the risk,” IU athletic director Fred Glass said in a statement. “At least until there is a vaccine, there will be risk. What we can do is have the best doctors give us the best protocols and make sure they are strictly followed. That’s what we’ve done and what we are going to do.”
After athletes are cleared for workouts at IU, they will be required to adhere to a series of guidelines moving forward, including daily medical checks and adhering to CDC guidelines regarding social distancing. In addition, IU athletics created a medical advisory group last March to help deal with athletes returning during the pandemic, a group that includes IU chief medical officer Dr. Andy Hipskind, IU team physician Dr. Larry Rink and Dr. Tom Hrismalos, a specialist in infectious disease. Hipskind said all IU athletes will be tested for COVID-19 before being cleared for workouts, and additional testing will take place when deemed necessary.
Indiana football coach Tom Allen laid out plans for the return of football players. A first wave of 68 players will come back on IU’s campus Monday, with a second wave of 25 players returning to campus June 22 and the rest of the team coming on June 29. IU football players who return for each wave will be tested in two different groups on the Tuesday and Wednesday of that week, then quarantined for two to three days. IU coaches and staff will be tested Monday.
“I feel really, really confident in our plan,” Allen said.
In weight-training, Allen said IU players will be separated into groups of 10, with nine players and one strength coach on each side of IU’s 25,000-square foot weight room.
“When we get out on the football fields and the practice field, it’s the same thing, all divided up, spaced out, evenly in groups of 10,” Allen said.
Hipskind said IU players will sign an acknowledgement and pledge form to understand what is expected of them in terms of social distancing, hygiene and sanitation. He’s counting on strength coaches, the training staff and coaches of each sport to provide leadership to make sure those standards are maintained.
“We expect to learn,” Hipskind said. “We’ll have the latitude to adjust different things as we see fit in terms of new science coming out, maybe a new recommendation will come out, potentially some things logistically are working better than others.”
The COVID-19 crisis forced the cancellation of college spring sports throughout the country and NCAA winter and spring postseason events, including the popular NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Since the first case was reported in the United States in late February, there have been 1.87 million confirmed cases in the country, resulting in 108,000 deaths. In Indiana, more than 34,000 cases have been reported, resulting in 2,142 deaths.
Last week, IU announced its plan for students to return on campus as part of a revised academic calendar for the fall semester. Under the plan, classes will meet either in-person or online from Aug. 24 until Nov. 20. After Thanksgiving break, all classes will move online until the end of the semester Dec. 20.
The spring semester will begin Jan. 19, though classes will start as online only through Feb. 7. From Feb. 7 until the end of the semester May 9, classes will meet either in-person or online. IU’s restart committee has recommended smaller class sizes for in-person classes, cloth masks to be worn by students in class and on campus and Plexiglas barriers for areas on campus where social distancing isn’t possible.
In addition, IU started a comprehensive plan with IU health that will screen, review and, whenever medically appropriate, test students, staff and faculty for the virus.
With football players the first athletes to return to the IU campus, Allen said he’s looking forward to seeing his players face-to-face again.
“It’s been so long, it seems like. It really has,” Allen said. “[I'd] love to give them a big old bear hug, [I'm] probably going to have to give them a fist bump or an elbow pump for whatever the protocol is for that. But just to be able to see them face-to-face it’s just a huge part of who we are here is the relationships that we have with our guys. I love being around them.”
