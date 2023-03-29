NEW ALBANY - Mason White was named River States Conference Baseball Player of the Week for the week of March 20-26.
White, a junior from Evansville, hit .444 with two home runs and 10 RBIs in five games. In 18 at-bats, White had eight hits and scored eight runs for IU Southeast. Of those eight hits, four went for extra bases.
White had at least one hit in all five games for the Grenadiers. In game two against IUPUC, White drove in four runs. In the second game of the series against Alice Lloyd, White finished a home run shy of the cycle.
