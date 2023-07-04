BLOOMINGTON – As CNHI Sports Indiana tips off the summer series looking back at Indiana University’s top 4 best pro players by decade, the first story of each week will include a short overview of the era the week is devoted.
The pre-1960s era might seem like a copout in terms of a starting point, but when it comes to pro basketball? It’s apropos.
Pro basketball did not really coalesce as we now know it until after World War II. Indiana had a lot of pre-NBA pros, but the statistical record on them is scarce. Some teams were organized into a league, some were industrial teams, some were akin to barnstorming teams. Many were all of the above.
Military service during World War II shortened or scuttled would-be pro careers.
The merger of the Basketball Association of America (BAA) and National Basketball League (NBL) to form the NBA in 1949 is a line of demarcation in the evolution of the sport.
However, even then, pro basketball had a lot of growing pains to come. Franchises moved frequently and folded in the early days of the NBA, as you’ll see with some of the players who make the pre-1960s cut. Several established their legacies with franchises that no longer exist in cities no longer represented in the NBA.
College basketball was more established, but because it was so difficult to qualify for the postseason – the NCAA Tournament only took the conference champions at the time – many good players fell through the cracks of the historic memory. Many did not play in the NCAA Tournament or the National Invitation Tournament on teams that would easily qualify by today's standards.
Some great Hoosiers have been lost to history partly because of that. The Indiana pros that made the pre-1960 cut are well-known in some cases, but perhaps, some of these players will be a surprise, if they’re remembered at all.
So away we go into the formative period of pro basketball. Indiana was well-represented.
NO. 4 HERM SCHAEFER
Schaefer, a Fort Wayne native, is a perfect example of the primordial nature of pro hoops in his time, but no matter what level he played at, Schaefer won big.
A star at Fort Wayne Central in the 1930s, Schaefer played in the 1936 and 1937 IHSAA Final Four.
The 6-foot guard was on Indiana’s first national championship team in 1940. Schaefer was the Hoosiers leading scorer in the 1940 tournament and scored nine points in Indiana’s 60-42 title win over Kansas.
After Schaefer’s Indiana career ended in 1941, his journey through the pros was like that of so many of his peers, a tangled web of teams in several leagues and locales.
Schaefer played for his hometown Zollner Pistons from 1941-43. Also like many of his peers, he joined the service – in Schaefer’s case, the Navy – and served from 1943-45. While in the Navy, Schaefer was the leading scorer on the Great Lakes National Training team, coached by Butler legend Tony Hinkle. They won the national title in 1944.
After the war, Scheafer played for the Pistons again and for the NBL’s Indianapolis Katuskys, a popular landing spot for former Indiana-based college players.
It wasn’t until the end of his playing career, however, that Schaefer reached the pro summit. In 1947, Schaefer went from the Katuskys to the powerful Minneapolis Lakers and their all-conquering big man George Mikan.
In 1948-49, Schaefer came into his own as the Lakers jumped from the NBL to the BAA for one season before the formation of the NBA.
He averaged 10.4 points and converted 81.7% at the free throw line. That doesn’t sound like much, but Schaefer was the third-leading scorer for the Lakers as they rolled to a 44-16 regular season record.
Schaefer was even better in the playoffs. He averaged 12.4 points and reached double-digit scoring in five of the Lakers six games in the BAA Finals against the Washington Capitols as the Lakers won the series 4-2.
His 1949 exploits were good enough to earn him All-BAA Second Team honors.
"I guess you'd call him a point guard today, but back then he was just a guard who brought the ball up and called the plays. Herm played with his head -- he was a smart player,” Mikan wrote in his autobiography.
In 1950, with the NBA now established, Schaefer was once again part of a Lakers title team, but with a lesser role as his scoring average dropped to 5.1 points. Schaefer did score 12 points in the Lakers’ 110-95 title clincher against the Syracuse Nationals.
That ended Schaefer’s playing career, but he wasn’t done with pro basketball. He came home to coach the Indianapolis Olympians in 1951. Things would go sideways for the Olymps as stars Alex Groza and Ralph Beard were banned prior to the 1951-52 season after they admitted shaving points during their college careers at Kentucky.
Schaefer dragged the Olympians to a 62-75 mark over two seasons, but the team folded after the 1953 season.
Schaefer died in 1980, but he was a winner at every one of his stops in his playing career.
