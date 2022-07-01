NEW ALBANY — To win the District 5 Little League title, the Jeff/GRC 12U All-Star team had to overcome an early tournament loss and win back-to-back games against a talented Silver Creek squad.
After forcing a Friday night finale with a win over Silver Creek on Thursday, Jeff/GRC claimed the district championship with a 6-1 victory at New Albany Little League Park. Jeff/GRC advances to the state tournament with the win which was highlighted by a strong performance from starting pitcher Derrick Haynes II and a four-run fourth inning.
Jeff/GRC took a 1-0 lead in the first inning thanks to the bat and speed of Aiden Toler. He started the game with a triple and would eventually come home to score the first run of the game on a wild throw.
In the bottom of the third inning, Jeff/GRC added to its lead. Easton Hargett drew a walk and Haynes II helped his own cause with an RBI triple to the fence in right field.
Haynes II kept the Silver Creek bats quiet again in the fourth, as he was able to strand Gideon Harris after he singled to start the inning.
Then came the offensive explosion that separated the teams.
With one out in the bottom of the fourth, Jeff/GRC batters hit five consecutive singles and scored four runs.
The streak started with an Aiden Carby hit, and Romney Hampton followed suit with a single up the middle. Liam Parker then drove home a run with a hit, and two more scored on a Carter Smith single. Toler capped the run with an RBI single, and Jeff/GRC took a commanding 6-0 lead.
Silver Creek got on the board and threatened to make it a one run game in the top of the fifth inning.
Noah Lincks singled to start the inning and would later score on an RBI groundout by Carter Short.
With two outs, Silver Creek was able to load the bases and send cleanup hitter Owen Gabbard to the plate. Gabbard smashed a ball to the fence, but Toler tracked it down and made a great catch to end the inning and preserve a 6-1 lead.
The first two Silver Creek hitters singled in the bottom of the sixth inning, but Jeff/GRC shutdown the rally and won the District 5 title.
