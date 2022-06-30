NEW ALBANY — They will meet again.
Faced with elimination, the Jeff/GRC 11U All-Stars handed HYR their first loss of the District 5 Little League tournament. But the win didn’t come easily, as Jeff/GRC had to withstand a big comeback from the reigning state champions to force a Friday winner-takes-all title game.
HYR jumped out to an early advantage, scoring two runs in the top of the first inning. HYR starting pitcher Aiden DeSpain helped his own cause with a sacrifice groundout that plated two runs.
DeSpain then flashed the leather in the field in the home half of the first. After Caelan Haskins and Kaiden Middleton both singled, DeSpain sprinted off of the mound to catch a pop up. He retired the next batter to leave two Jeff/GRC runners stranded on base.
Middleton settled down in the top of the second inning and retired HYR in order, and DeSpain did the same in the bottom of the inning.
Neither team was able to score a run in the third inning, but HYR extended the lead to 3-0 in the top of the fourth inning.
With one out in the bottom of the fourth, Jeff/GRC’s Austin Spears singled and Ian Leighty followed up with a base hit. They scored on a double, and after an Isaac Delgado single, Jeff/GRC tied the game with a sacrifice groundout by Julian Ellis.
Middleton made quick work of HYR in the top of the fifth inning, retiring the three hitters who came to bat.
Jeff/GRC exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, as Middleton led off with a single and reached third base on an error. He scored the go-ahead run when Rayden Norris singled to left field.
After an Eli Isenburg single and a Spears walk, HYR made a pitching change. Two runs came home on the next at-bat as a Leighty ground ball found a hole and led to a 6-3 Jeff/GRC lead.
Singles by Delgado and Ellis plated two more runs, and they were followed by an RBI sacrifice fly from Haskins. Middleton finished the scoring for Jeff/GRC with an RBI single, giving the team a 10-3 lead heading into the last inning.
HYR’s Colson Christie started the top of the sixth inning with a double, and then Jeff/GRC had to make a change due to pitch limit.
HYR’s offense came to life and the team scored five runs to make it a 10-8 game. DeSpain came to bat and hit a sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to just one.
Spears entered the game in relief and issued Christie an intentional walk, giving HYR runners at first and second with two out. Xavier McCulloch stepped up to the plate and hit a line drive up the middle that Spears was able to knock down. The ball squirted out of his glove but he was able to grab it and throw it to first to just beat McCulloch for the final out.
It was HYR’s first loss of the double elimination tournament. The two teams will meet at 5:30 p.m. Friday at New Albany Little League Park to decide the District 5 Little League title. The winner advances to the state tournament.
