The former Jeffersonville High School and Kentucky Wesleyan College standout is in his third season of professional baseball.
Burke is playing with the Eastside Diamond Hoppers, one of four teams in the independent United Shore Professional Baseball League in suburban Detroit.
The 6-foot-4, 240-pound first baseman homered four times in five recent games. He began the streak with a grand slam in Eastside’s 8-5 win over the Westside Woolly Mammoths on July 30.
Burke leads the Diamond Hoppers in multiple-hit games (nine) and multiple-RBI games (nine).
So far this season, Burke is batting .305 with four doubles, eight home runs and a team-high 32 RBIs while scoring 15 runs and starting all 32 games for the Diamond Hoppers. He also has a .359 on-base percentage and a .542 slugging percentage.
Defensively, Burke boasts a .987 fielding percentage and a team-high 225 putouts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.