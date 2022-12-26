The New Albany native, a former standout at New Albany High School and Middle Tennessee State University, is in his first season of playing professional hoops with the Surrey Scorchers of the BBL (British Basketball League).
The 6-foot-2, 189-pound guard has played in four games — scoring in double digits in three of those — so far for the Scorchers.
In his best game to date, Jefferson had 17 points, one rebound and one steal in Surrey’s 90-83 loss to Plymouth on Dec. 11. He was 6 for 11 from the field, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range, and 1 for 2 from the free throw line while committing two fouls and one turnover in 23 minutes of action.
So far Jefferson is averaging 12.3 points, 1.5 rebounds and 22.5 minutes in four games while shooting 47.6 percent from 2-point range and 36.4 percent from 3-point range.
Surrey (1-13) will face league-leading Leicester on Friday and third-place Bristol on Sunday.
