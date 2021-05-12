The former New Albany High School star and University of Louisville standout is in his sixth season of playing professional baseball. The left-handed pitcher is currently with the Norfolk (Va.) Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles.
In his second appearance of the season Rogers absorbed the loss, in relief, as host Charlotte topped the Tides 6-4 Tuesday night.
In four innings pitched, Rogers allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits while walking one and striking out four. Of the 70 pitches he threw, 46 went for strikes.
So far this season Rogers is 0-2 with a 7.88 earned-run average and eight strikeouts in eight innings pitched.
Norfolk’s six-game series at Charlotte continues through Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.